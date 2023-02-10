Saints S’ Team, GBTI GCC Spartans crowed Bounty/Antonio’s Hockey Champs

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Hockey Board kicked started their hockey calendar with their annual one-day Bounty/Antonio’s Hockey Tournament at the Guyana National Stadium.

The tournament attracted at least one team from each club, as the GHB, according to a release, continues to see growth in membership within local clubs.

After a 15-year absence, the Guyana Police team returned to the field with their exciting, unique style of hockey. The GHB said they heartened to see the reemergence of the GPF team, especially since they were very prominent and successful in the past.

The tournament comprised of a male and female senior division. Teams were grouped, played a round-robin and the two teams with the highest points moved to the semi-finals.

In the women’s category, the Woodpecker Hikers ladies and GCC Tigers were undefeated in their respective groups.

The semi-final saw the Woodpecker Hikers defeating Old Fort Samurai 4-0, thanks to a double from Maria Munroe and a strike each from Shundell Durant and Kenisha Wills.

Meanwhile, GCC Tigers took on their sister team, the young Spartans, in a nail-biting finish as both teams fought to secure a spot in the final.

Sara Matthias ensured her team was in the lead by scoring twice, but the Tigers did not make it an easy one for Spartans as Princessa Wilkie registered a goal in fine style.

The fight for the final spot continued but the whistle blew with the young GCC Spartans in the final with a 2-1 result.

GCC Spartans then went on to battle Woodpeckers Hikers in the finals where they won 3 – 0, compliments of Sarah Klauky’s sensational double and Paige Fernandes’ exceptional goal.

Over in the Men’s Division,

In the men’s division, Bounty GCC and Saints Splinters topped their respective groups. The Bounty GCC went up against Pepsi Hikers in the Semis while Saints Splinters was against Saints S’ Team.

It was a massive success for the Saints Club to reach this far in this tournament but were faced with having to eliminate each other in one of the best games of the tournament.

Both teams fought to ensure they secure a spot in the final. After endless raids to their opponents’ goal, the game expired with neither team converting taking them into a penalty shootout with eventual winners being Saints S’ team.

The final saw newcomers Saints S and annual finalist Pepsi Hikers battle for the trophy. The Saint’s men, which were made of national under21 players, stormed the hikers, but the Hikers held them.

After a goalless first half, three minutes into the second half, loud screams came from the Saints Camp as the Guyana under21 captain Shakeem Fausette and eventual MVP eliminated the Hikers defence and making a pass to young Jabari Lovell who made no error in sliding to finish his shot on goal. Hikers did everything to register a goal but the hungry Saints S’ team held a strong defence.

Saints won the game 1-0 making it their first time to ever win a men’s senior tournament.

The GHB thanked Minster of Sports, Charles Ramson, for taking time out his busy schedule to be part of their presentation.