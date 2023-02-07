Diamond Secondary and Lincoln American University reign supreme at the G.O.A.S.P Tapeball competition

Latest update February 7th, 2023 12:59 AM
Feb 07, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News – The G.O.A.S.P hosted their Tapeball competitions on Sunday at Duran Park Tarmac. The competition consists of two categories namely: secondary school and university category.
In the Secondary school category, teams competed for “Sports Ambassador” James Lewis trophy. While the Uprising promotions/Trophy Stall trophy was presented to the winner of the Tertiary boys.
First, the Diamond Secondary School boys defeated St. Joseph High School by 14 runs in the final of secondary school leg of the competition and Lincoln University got to a convincing win over Textila University to claim the Tertiary’s final.
Meeting in Secondary School final, Diamond Secondary School went up against St Joseph high School; Diamond Secondary batted first scoring 53-3 off of their allotted 4 overs with Deonarine Dindial top scoring with 39 runs for the Diamond Secondary School.
In reply St Joseph High having to get 54 runs from 4 overs, fell short of their target scoring 39-5 off of their 4 overs to hand Diamond Secondary an easy victory to claim the “Sports Ambassador” James Lewis trophy.
Across in the Tertiary category, Texila American University posted 69-4 in 6 overs. Lincoln University in reply got to 73-3 in 4.5 overs to secure a comfortable win to claim the Uprising promotions/Trophy Stall trophy.
The co-ordinator event James Lewis handed over trophies along with medals to the both captains.
VP Jagdeo words exposing him
Feb 07, 2023SportsMax – A maiden Test double hundred from Tagenarine Chanderpaul and a 12th Test century from captain Kraigg Brathwaite have put the West Indies in an excellent position after day three of...
Feb 07, 2023
Feb 07, 2023
Feb 07, 2023
Feb 07, 2023
Feb 07, 2023
Kaieteur News – We can begin by arguing that if the Guyana Government is undemocratic then the person(s) or group(s)... more
Kaieteur News – Back in the day – at least up to the late 1970s – old people suffered terribly at the hands of... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]