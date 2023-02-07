Latest update February 7th, 2023 12:59 AM

Diamond Secondary and Lincoln American University reign supreme at the G.O.A.S.P Tapeball competition

Feb 07, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News – The G.O.A.S.P hosted their Tapeball competitions on Sunday at Duran Park Tarmac. The competition consists of two categories namely: secondary school and university category.

In the Secondary school category, teams competed for “Sports Ambassador” James Lewis trophy. While the Uprising promotions/Trophy Stall trophy was presented to the winner of the Tertiary boys.

Members of the Diamond Secondary School posing with the championship trophy.

First, the Diamond Secondary School boys defeated St. Joseph High School by 14 runs in the final of secondary school leg of the competition and Lincoln University got to a convincing win over Textila University to claim the Tertiary’s final.

Meeting in Secondary School final, Diamond Secondary School went up against St Joseph high School; Diamond Secondary batted first scoring 53-3 off of their allotted 4 overs with Deonarine Dindial top scoring with 39 runs for the Diamond Secondary School.

Lincoln American University cricket team.

In reply St Joseph High having to get 54 runs from 4 overs, fell short of their target scoring 39-5 off of their 4 overs to hand Diamond Secondary an easy victory to claim the “Sports Ambassador” James Lewis trophy.

Across in the Tertiary category, Texila American University posted 69-4 in 6 overs.  Lincoln University in reply got to 73-3 in 4.5 overs to secure a comfortable win to claim the Uprising promotions/Trophy Stall trophy.

The co-ordinator event James Lewis handed over trophies along with medals to the both captains.

