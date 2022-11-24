Coach Cameron looking to reclaim IGG b/ball title

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Since relinquishing the Inter Guiana Games (IGG) basketball title in 2007, Guyana, though having an abundance of talent, has found it difficult to wrestle the trophy away from Suriname.

However, this year, Coach Willon Cameron is hoping to change the tide, telling Kaieteur News that the current crop has what it takes to produce a performance fitting enough to reclaim the title.

Since 1972 when basketball was added to the list of events at the IGG, Guyana and Suriname have produced some classic encounters.

Some of the two countries’ best ‘ballers’ have duelled things out at the Anthony Nesty facility in Paramaribo and Cliff Anderson Sports Hall but recently, Suriname enjoyed the fruitful side of the rivalry.

The men’s team will comprise Kimol Grimmond (Pure Masters Academy), Carmelo Man-Son-Hing (St Rose’s), Kelon Phillips (Kwakwani), Travis Lewis (Kwakwani), Jushawn Bayley (Guyana School of Agriculture), Ronnel Campbell (Kwakwani), Kurvin Mars (MTI), Charles William (NATI), Shannon Wilson (MTI), Ezekiel Saul (President’s College), Jether Harris (UG) and Domitre Rankin (Christ Church).

“We didn’t have much time to work with the group, so not much work could be done. The youngsters are willing. We have a lot of talent,” Cameron said.

President’s College and Bounty Colts coach added, “We’re looking to defend home court. Take advantage of the crowd, looking to get some momentum and do our very best to take this title. As you know, since 2007 Guyana hasn’t won the title.”

He bemoaned the lack of time spent as a unit, pointing out, “As a coach I would’ve loved the quality time with the players to really get them ready. But we’re confident about going out there and competing as hard as we can.”

Meanwhile, Guyana’s women’s team will also be in action.

Abdullah ‘Zico’ Hamid was named as the head coach for the women’s side, with assistance from Junior Niles and Ann Gordon, while Willon Cameron will lead the men’s side along with Courtney Taylor as his assistant.

The women’s team will come from Shania Sears (Kwakwani), Natalya Clarke (Kwakwani), Sherel Leacock (Kwakwani), Malia Samuels (Kwakwani), Rehaicia Romain (Linden), Talya Gray (Linden), Kassidy Woolford (Plaisance), Alimah Eastman (G/town), Renee Liverpool (Berbice), Sharay Johnson (G/Town), Grace Somrah (West Demerara) and Shanil James (G/Town).

Chrisleyan Richards (G/Town), Angel Rajaram (G/Town), Ronessa Romalho (G/Town) and Kristy Thomas (Bartica) are the reserves.