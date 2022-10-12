GTTA to host Caribbean Mini/Pre Cadet Table Tennis Championships

Cliff Anderson Sports will be venue for October 14 – 19 event

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), yesterday announced that they will play host to the Caribbean Mini and Pre Cadet Table Tennis Championships at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, October 14 – 19.

The Caribbean Mini and Pre Cadet championships engages players ages 11-13 years, and has been the incubator for the development of regional table tennis since it commences the beginning of the first steps taken into the journey/career for many of our players at Caribbean level.

Countries such as Barbados, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, St Vincent and the Grenadine, St Lucia, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Suriname have confirmed their participation, with some teams set to begin arriving today.

Action will be daily at the Cliff Anderson sports hall starting 10:00 am to 12:30pm and 2:30pm to 6:00pm, in the Boys and girls 13 Years and Under Team events, Singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles, Boys and Girls 11 years and Under Team events, Singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles.

Matches will start with team events, doubles and mixed doubles and conclude with singles in the respective age categories.

First set of matches will start on Friday with the formal Opening slated for Saturday October 15 at 3:00pm.

According to the GTTA, with the COVID-19 pandemic inhibiting the hosting these championships over the last two years, the competition has taken on a different level of importance to regional table tennis development, given that the absence of the competition has robbed players across the region from vying for regional table tennis supremacy in addition to administrators indicating that their development programmes at this level has suffered.

“This championship provides Guyana the opportunity as host to expose and showcase thirty-two (32) of our pre cadet players 8 Boys and 8 Girls in the 11 years and under Category; 8 Boys and 8 Girls in the 13 years and under category, in addition to allowing the association to promote and work with our young talented players as an asset for future success and growth of the sport,” the GTTA said in a release.

In this regard, the GTTA has selected some of its emerging, talented, disciplined and brightest prospects to represent Guyana at the Championship.

“We have competitive players in the under 13 years and under category in Samara Sukhai, Jasmine Billingy and Akira Watson, along with Malachi Moore, Ebo Mc Neil and Darius Daniels. Jasmine and Samara are strong contenders for the girls 13 and 11 years and under categories,” the GTTA said.

The GTTA said their plan is to use this championship as a catalyst to jump-start their national cadet and development programmes and as such, they’ve invited schools to witness the championships and engage in strategies to involve children in their developmental programmes.