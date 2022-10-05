Crawford rides away with Asst Commissioner (ret’d) Eon Amsterdam’s 60th birthday cycle road race in Berbice

Kaieteur News – National Cyclist Romello Crawford, who is one of the top cyclists in the country at the moment, was in sublime form over the weekend in his home town of Berbice. Crawford who hails from Fyrish, Corentyne, Berbice, was unstoppable. Using his skills and craftiness with his experience the wily Crawford thumped the field to ride away with the Eon Amsterdam 60th birthday Anniversary cycle road race.

The 10 lap’s event was held last Sunday around the town of New Amsterdam and saw some 10 riders taking to the starting line. The event, which got underway from Republic Road and Charles Place, tuned left into Vryheid Street, left into Main Street, left into Philadelphia Street/ High Bridge, left into Republic Road for 10 laps.

Crawford rode home ahead of another national cyclist Andrea “Padlock” Green with Junior Niles and Syborne Fernandes coming in third and fourth. Topping the veteran’s category was Niles with Fernandes and Travis Cipriani. The tops junior was Mario Washington, with Richard Crandon and John and Cumberbatch rounding out the top places.

Crawford rode away with 4 sprint prizes with Green taking 3 and Washington 1.

Amsterdam, who hails from Berbice, is a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police. He served as commander in Berbice and other areas as well as traffic Chief and Commandant of the Felix Austin Training School, before retiring from the force. The well liked former senior Policeman was on hand along with his family to send the cyclist on their way as well as assist with the distribution of the prizes which included cash, trophies and other memorabilia.

The event, which was opened to Berbicians only, was organized by the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) and coordinated by long serving National Coach Randolph Roberts.

Amsterdam also used the occasion to present certificates of appreciation to a number of long serving cycling officials of the FACC including attorney at law Senior Council Murseline Bacchus, Roberts, Eli Hazel and Pearl Arokium among others. Although visibly not well, Roberts was still able to be in attendance to coordinate the event, a gesture which drew loud praise from Amsterdam.

This is the second event that has been sponsored by Amsterdam. The first was at his retirement. Amsterdam plans to sponsor the event again next year as an open event for all cyclists in the country. (Samuel Whyte)