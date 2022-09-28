DeNobrega, Arjune impress in round-robin stage

Kaieteur News – Nathan De Nobrega was rootless in Group A where he surrendered one game on his way to the semi-final. He faces Elwyn Levius for a spot in the Final while Navindra Arjune came out on top in Group B and will take on Christian Younge for a place in the final.

In the doubles category, the pair of D. Luthers and I. Cambridge defeated E. Levius and J. Rodriguez 6 -1, 6 – 0 while the latter were rewarded a victory over A. Panday and C. Younge via the walkover route. The other match saw R. Romascindo and I. Vjay defeat G. Felix and A. Semple 6 – 0, 6 – 1.

For the Boys U18, Malik Baker defeated Elijah Bradford in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) and so did Isaiah Cambridge, who got the better of Akil Semple (6-0, 6-0). In the other match Shaqiel Murray claimed a walk over victory.

The Girls U18 category saw Paula Kalekeyzi defeat Saskia Persuad in a come-from-behind win that ended 4-6, 6-3 and 10-2.