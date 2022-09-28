DeNobrega, Arjune impress in round-robin stage

Latest update September 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 28, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Nathan De Nobrega was rootless in Group A where he surrendered one game on his way to the semi-final. He faces Elwyn Levius for a spot in the Final while Navindra Arjune came out on top in Group B and will take on Christian Younge for a place in the final.
In the doubles category, the pair of D. Luthers and I. Cambridge defeated E. Levius and J. Rodriguez 6 -1, 6 – 0 while the latter were rewarded a victory over A. Panday and C. Younge via the walkover route. The other match saw R. Romascindo and I. Vjay defeat G. Felix and A. Semple 6 – 0, 6 – 1.
For the Boys U18, Malik Baker defeated Elijah Bradford in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) and so did Isaiah Cambridge, who got the better of Akil Semple (6-0, 6-0). In the other match Shaqiel Murray claimed a walk over victory.
The Girls U18 category saw Paula Kalekeyzi defeat Saskia Persuad in a come-from-behind win that ended 4-6, 6-3 and 10-2.
Sep 28, 2022– Last chance to make finale tonight By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – A lethal 91 from Man-of-the-Match, Rakeem Cornwall, an explosive 52 from Azam Khan along with 3-17 from Ramon Simmonds...
Sep 28, 2022
Sep 28, 2022
Sep 28, 2022
Sep 28, 2022
Sep 28, 2022
Kaieteur News – Journalist, Leonard Gildarie and I for more than two months now have been doing a thrice weekly programme... more
Kaieteur News – The fisherfolk who are each receiving a fishing grant of G$150,000 should be very circumspect in cheering... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – “Every bullet, every bomb, every shell that hits a target in Ukraine, hits... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]