CWI announces Kebra Nanton as new CFO

Kaieteur News – Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced the appointment of Kebra Nanton as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Nanton, a national of Antigua and Barbuda, officially joined the organization on September 1 and is based at the new CWI headquarters at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

According to a CWI release, Nanton brings to the role a wealth of experience in the accounting field having previously worked as the Chief Financial Officer of the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority. She has also held senior roles in the accounting departments at the Mount St John’s Hospital and LIAT (1974 Ltd).

“Kebra has a strong sporting background as a former captain of the Antigua and Barbuda women’s basketball team, where she played locally and regionally for two decades. Back in 2018 she created history when she was elected as the first female President of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association,” CWI said in their release.

Ricky Skerritt, President of CWI, said they’re “delighted to have Ms Kebra Nanton join CWI as our new CFO. Her appointment followed a rigorous and competitive recruitment process, and she is the ideal person to take up this crucial role. Kebra is highly accomplished in both accounting and Information Technology and, with her background as an outstanding sportswoman and administrator, we can also expect her to quickly become an effective member of our leadership team.”

In an invited comment, Nanton pointed out that she’s honoured to accept the responsibilities of Chief Financial Officer at Cricket West Indies.

“My involvement in sports, from the perspective of a player and as an administrator, has shaped the trajectory of my life. I am genuinely pleased to combine my love for sports and my professional training and experience in Business and Finance, in this new role. I am looking forward to this exciting opportunity,” Nanton said.

Her portfolio includes Financial Analysis and Forecasts, Management Accounting, Data Analytics, and an extensive understanding of multiple accounting software programmes.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Mississippi Valley State University and a master’s degree in Business Analytics from NYU Stern School of Business.