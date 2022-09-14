Amazon Warriors hunting much-needed win against Knight Riders

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Amazon Warriors and their nemesis, Trinbago Knight Riders, will meet tonight at the Queens Park Oval from 7:00pm in a match that can be consequential to both sides’ quest to glory in this year’s Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

After a shaky start to their 2022 campaign, the Amazon Warriors will enter tonight’s game on a high after earning a six-wicket win over the St Lucia Kings to sit on three points in fifth place from four matches played.

While the Trinidad and Tobago franchise is at the bottom of the table, their fortune could’ve changed following the result of their clash with table-toppers Barbados Royals last evening.

The Amazon Warriors is the CPL’s most storied franchise yet to win the coveted trophy from the previous nine editions of the Caribbean T20 spectacle.

In fact, apart from the St Lucia side, the Amazon Warriors are the only team to have never won the CPL.

Captain Shimron Hetmyer, the first Guyanese since Ramnaresh Sarwan to lead the Amazon Warriors, has been one of the better batters in the CPL, with his 117 runs from three matches played being the most for his side and puts at 11 on the most runs scored so-far in the tournament.

Hetmyer, however, might be hard-pressed to either stick with his current squad from the Kings match, or, make an adjustment.

The Berbician has gotten the most from his bowlers, but is still hoping to see his batters find some consistency.

South African Heinrich Klaasen, apart from the skipper, is the only other batter for the Amazon Warriors who has found some form. The wicket-keeper has a high score of 61 (unbeaten) from three matches.

With the ball, Tabraiz Shamsi’s four wickets is the most for the Warriors and his economy of 5.10 is only behind Barbados’ Kyle Mayers (4.87).

One thing for sure, be it Chicken Curry or Curry Chicken, the Queens Park oval will be buzzing tonight!