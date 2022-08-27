Mercenary retain OSCL’s 15-over trophy

Mercenary players stamped their authorities against Canadian Legends last Sunday at Ashtonbee Park, Scarborough in the final of the 2022 Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) 15-over knockout competition.

They triumphed over the Canadian Legends by 18 runs and in the process retained the trophy for the second time. They first won it in 2019 but due the Global Pandemic, there were no tournaments in 2020 and 2021.

Notwithstanding that, Mercenary took first strike at the invitation of Canadian Legends and got to a challenging 101-8 from the 15-overs but then put up a show with the ball as they limited Canadian Legends to 83-9 when proceedings ended.

Canadian Legends lost wickets rapidly. Their skipper and Guyanese overseas player Chien Gittens (09) who has been in good form, became the first casualty while Morrison Edwards (14), Mike Kadir (03), former Guyana youth batsman Shiv Seeram (01), Sudesh Beharry (04) and Mohan Harihar (16) formed a procession from the pitch to the pavilion.

Shaun Deonandan churned out an excellent bowling performance with 2-9 from his maximum three overs. Rabindra Diaram and Amit Rukhram also followed with impressive figures of 2-13 (03) and 2-16 (3) respectively.

In Mercenary’s innings, Deonandan also made an impression with the bat hitting a top-score of 35 which included four sixes and a four. Extras contributed a meaningful 17 after four batsmen were run-out.

Beharry effected three of them, a demonstration of his dynamism on the field and particularly behind the stumps.

Shazam Baksh grabbed two wickets for 17 runs in his three-over outing as the leading bowler for Canadian Legends.

At the post-match presentation, the winning team received a trophy and Deonandan also took home one for his brilliant all-round display.

The runner-up team was given one, while Baksh copped the Most Valuable Prize for his side. All trophies were sponsored by Trophy Stall of Bourda Market, Georgetown, Guyana with a business establishment in Toronto as well.

President of the OSCL and Canada-based Guyanese Shiv Persaud witnessed the entire contest and at the presentation expressed congratulation to Mercenary and thanked all the teams for their participation. He also mentioned his gratitude to Trophy Stall. He further took the opportunity to state that the 10-10 knockout competition is slated to commence this Saturday with group matches across the Greater Toronto Area. The tournament is being sponsored by Norman Sue Bakery. The final for that tournament is billed for Sunday, September 28th also at Ashtonbee Park, Reservoir Top.

He concluded by thanking his fellow executives for bracing the occasion. In attendance were Nastasha Sue, the Treasurer, Dharmendra Jaipersaud, the Vice-President and Dina Jaipersaud, the Secretary.