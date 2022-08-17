GMRSC International Drag Race Meet… Five Cars for Balram Auto Mechanic and Team Trans Pacific

Kaieteur News – Balram Ramdeo; the principal of Balram Auto Mechanic, has declared that he will walk away with the accolade for ‘Best Mechanic’ when the curtains fall on the 2022 Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMRSC) International drag race meet which is scheduled and confirmed to see drivers from at least four countries contesting.

The former ‘Best Mechanic’ winner, Ramdeo, during an invited comment with this publication, disclosed that his camp, in partnership with Team Trans Pacific Motor Spares & Auto Sales, will be fielding a total of five cars come Sunday at the South Dakota 1320 strip.

Ramdeo has confidently guaranteed that his machines will dominate their respective classes. His garage boasts a formidable lineup; all locally built, and includes an unlimited class Alteeza with a 2Jz powered engine that will be driven by Rameez Mohamed.

Principal of Team Trans Pacific, Krishna Ramseywack, will be behind the wheel of the 2Jz Toyota Versosa, while Romeo Singh will take control of one of two 5e Toyota Glanza. The fifth car is a Mark II 1Jz.

“As long as everything goes well, we will get a good race and a good showdown,” head mechanic Balram Ramdeo shared with this publication during a visit to his garage located at Lusignan, East Coast Demerara.

Ahead of most drag racing meets, Balram often touts exceptional performances with the Trans Pacific sponsored Toyota Altezza. Unfortunately, mechanical issues have curtailed the machine unleashing its true power. However, Balram ensured that will not be the case this outing as Team Guyana looks to aggressively defend their turf against the T&T and Suriname invasion.

Meanwhile, Competitors are advised that the registration for this weekend’s event closes on Wednesday.

Tickets for fans cost $2000 for adults; $1000 for kids, and are on sale at the clubs’ Thomas Lands’ office.