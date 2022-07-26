Latest update July 26th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

ECB/RDC to host T10 cricket fest on Sunday

Jul 26, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Essequibo Cricket Board in collaboration with RDC Region 2 will host a pre Emancipation T10 cricket fest on Sunday July 31st at the Anna Regina Secondary and Walton Hall Sports Club Grounds. The seven area cricket committee comprising North, South, Pomeroon, Wakenaam, Leguan, East Bank, Bartica and Central Essequibo Cricket teams will be vying for top honours including trophies and cash incentives.

CEO of Trophy Stall Ramesh Sunich presents the winning trophy to Elroy Stephney of the ECB.

The Winners trophy has been sponsored by Trophy Stall whose Managing Director Ramesh Sunich said he is delighted to be associated with the development of cricket in Essequibo.

It is the first time in almost 10 years that the teams will be playing together and among the players that will be on show are Ransford Beaton, Anthony Adams,  Rovindra Parasram, Norman Frederick’s, Narendra Mandolall, Beesham Moses, Mahase Ramnarine, Bernard Lewis and Nathan Persaud. Several teams will also battle in a floodlight softball competition and a female exhibition match.

The ECB will be having the draw of its raffle from which proceeds will go towards the restoration of the ECB hostel in Anna Regina.

Expected to attend the event are Regional Chairperson Vilma DeSilva, Regional Chairman Humace Oodit, Regional Executive Officer Susanna Saywack and President of the ECB Deleep Singh.

Admission is free and the first game bowls off at 9:30 hrs.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Companies continue to show support for Guyana Cup 2022

Companies continue to show support for Guyana Cup 2022

Jul 26, 2022

Kaieteur News – The ongoing battle to beat the weather continues as the rush to complete the track at Rising Sun Turf Club for the Sunday 14th August deadline is on. Preparations have been...
Read More
19th Commonwealth Games starts on Friday in Birmingham

19th Commonwealth Games starts on Friday in...

Jul 26, 2022

Minister Ramson allocates $10m each to Westside Community Grounds Development

Minister Ramson allocates $10m each to Westside...

Jul 26, 2022

GCB Under-19 Inter-County 2-Day Tournament postponed due to current rainfall

GCB Under-19 Inter-County 2-Day Tournament...

Jul 26, 2022

ECB/RDC to host T10 cricket fest on Sunday

ECB/RDC to host T10 cricket fest on Sunday

Jul 26, 2022

Guyana’s Table Tennis, Swimming contingents arrive safely

Guyana’s Table Tennis, Swimming contingents...

Jul 26, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]