ECB/RDC to host T10 cricket fest on Sunday

Kaieteur News – The Essequibo Cricket Board in collaboration with RDC Region 2 will host a pre Emancipation T10 cricket fest on Sunday July 31st at the Anna Regina Secondary and Walton Hall Sports Club Grounds. The seven area cricket committee comprising North, South, Pomeroon, Wakenaam, Leguan, East Bank, Bartica and Central Essequibo Cricket teams will be vying for top honours including trophies and cash incentives.

The Winners trophy has been sponsored by Trophy Stall whose Managing Director Ramesh Sunich said he is delighted to be associated with the development of cricket in Essequibo.

It is the first time in almost 10 years that the teams will be playing together and among the players that will be on show are Ransford Beaton, Anthony Adams, Rovindra Parasram, Norman Frederick’s, Narendra Mandolall, Beesham Moses, Mahase Ramnarine, Bernard Lewis and Nathan Persaud. Several teams will also battle in a floodlight softball competition and a female exhibition match.

The ECB will be having the draw of its raffle from which proceeds will go towards the restoration of the ECB hostel in Anna Regina.

Expected to attend the event are Regional Chairperson Vilma DeSilva, Regional Chairman Humace Oodit, Regional Executive Officer Susanna Saywack and President of the ECB Deleep Singh.

Admission is free and the first game bowls off at 9:30 hrs.