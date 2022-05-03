Guinness ‘Greatest of the Street’ Linden edition resumes tonight

Latest update May 3rd, 2022 12:59 AM
May 03, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – All roads in the Mining Town of Linden will lead to the Silver City Hard-court tonight when the quarterfinal section in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Street’ commences with four matches.
What-Whap will face off with DC Ballers in the opening match at 19:00hrs. What-Whap squeaked past Back Street Ballers 6-5, while DC Ballers dismantled Spikeland 3-0 in the previous round.
In the second matchup 19:45hrs, defending champion Swag Entertainment opposes Dark Side. Swag Entertainment entered the quarterfinal section following an 11-0 mauling of Midas. On the other hand, Dark Side overcame Coomacka 2-1.
Amazings will then lock horns with High Rollers at 20:30hrs in the third fixture. Amazings romped into the quarterfinal section at the expense of Universal Ballers in a 4-1 win, while High Rollers overcame Hill Side Ballers 2-0 in their previous match.
In the final fixture, Silver Bullets take aim at Germans from 21:15hrs. Bullets edged Trend Setters 3-2 to seal their place in the elite eight section, while Germans downed Good Fellas 2-0 in the earlier round of 16 section.
The respective winners will advance to the semi-final round.
May 03, 2022Day 1 Harpy Eagles’ practice game at Everest By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Leon Johnson’s XI were 18-3 in reply to the 177 all out made by Keemo Paul’s XI at the end of the first day of...
May 03, 2022
May 03, 2022
May 03, 2022
May 03, 2022
May 03, 2022
Kaieteur News – I like the word untergang the first time I saw it. I don’t know why. I think it was because I believe... more
Kaieteur News – A hybrid hydrogen and solar power plant is being constructed in Barbados. The plant is expected to... more
Kaieteur News – Largely unreported by the media in the Caribbean and making no headlines, a very serious blow was delivered... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]