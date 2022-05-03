Guinness ‘Greatest of the Street’ Linden edition resumes tonight

Kaieteur News – All roads in the Mining Town of Linden will lead to the Silver City Hard-court tonight when the quarterfinal section in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Street’ commences with four matches.

What-Whap will face off with DC Ballers in the opening match at 19:00hrs. What-Whap squeaked past Back Street Ballers 6-5, while DC Ballers dismantled Spikeland 3-0 in the previous round.

In the second matchup 19:45hrs, defending champion Swag Entertainment opposes Dark Side. Swag Entertainment entered the quarterfinal section following an 11-0 mauling of Midas. On the other hand, Dark Side overcame Coomacka 2-1.

Amazings will then lock horns with High Rollers at 20:30hrs in the third fixture. Amazings romped into the quarterfinal section at the expense of Universal Ballers in a 4-1 win, while High Rollers overcame Hill Side Ballers 2-0 in their previous match.

In the final fixture, Silver Bullets take aim at Germans from 21:15hrs. Bullets edged Trend Setters 3-2 to seal their place in the elite eight section, while Germans downed Good Fellas 2-0 in the earlier round of 16 section.

The respective winners will advance to the semi-final round.