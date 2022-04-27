Read Kit Nascimento’s KN letter yesterday. You must. You have to

Kaieteur News- Come September 2022, wild horses cannot stop me from regurgitating hate for some people I cultivated after the anti-Indian riots in September 2020. Kit Nascimento in a letter in this newspaper yesterday reminded us about the mauling of the little girl and her grandmother in Region Five after two of the biggest leaders in the PNC at the time went there and incited post-election violence.

If you are a regular reader of this column, I implore you to read Nascimento’s letter. There is an invisible dimension to that letter that this article of mine here will now bring out – it is about monsters roaming this country calling themselves nationalists concerned with good governance, accountability, transparency human rights, anti-racism, rule of law, women rights, rights of the child, parliamentary behaviour, etc.

With the invention of Zoom, people without any knowledge of sociology, history, political economy, philosophy, comparative politics, ethnic studies have suddenly become interviewers. And they cannot ask even one pertinent question.

I saw a television interview in which the host had as his guest, Black Pudding Maan. He told his guest that he, Black Pudding Maan, is a fine example of struggle. Well if Black Pudding Maan is a fine example of struggle then Vladimir Putin is the Caucasian version of Nelson Mandela.

I saw a television interview with Khemraj Ramjattan in which the host asked not one question about the five years the AFC held state power and the depraved, degenerate behaviour that characterised the AFC’s tenure. In fact, the host asked Ramjattan about what he thinks about this current parliament meeting so infrequently. You can spend dozens of hours probing Ramjattan about the failure of the AFC in government, 2015 – 2020.

All kinds of Zoom interviews are on these days. The interviewers have as their guests, people who want good governance, transparency and accountability in government and respect for the constitution and the laws of Guyana. But none of these interviewers are competent and sensible enough to ask their guests where their voices and pen were when innocent humans were being attacked and their houses and vehicles burned in Region Five in September 2020 simply because they were of a certain ethnic make-up.

This country has produced terrible humans some of whom live outside so at least they do not dwell among us to infect Guyanese with the virus that has devoured their souls, minds and hearts, not that they had those precious endowments in the first place.

Imagine a young man spent decades witnessing violent hijacking of several national elections in Guyana, saw his colleagues being beaten up and jailed. In 2022, he writes about ethnic riots in British Guiana in 1855 and avoids like the plague, ethnic attacks on Indians that Nascimento described once more in his missive published in yesterday’s edition of this newspaper.

A woman replies to me to say she is a meaningful shareholder in a newspaper but she cannot intervene with the editor. So the editor can do what he wants? Sorry but that is not the way shareholders see the administration of their companies. This is Guyana for you, a place where the faint-hearted is liable any moment to get cardiac arrest or apoplexy.

The little Guyanese girl who wrote about the ordeal she and her grandmother went through in the Stabroek News of September 12, 2020 has gone back to New York. Her letter is titled: “Horror at Hopetown and the good people who rescued us,” of September 12, 2020.

She did not publish her name for obvious reason. Through this page, I once asked her to get in contact with me. I have not heard from her. If anyone in New York knows this girl who is now 18 years of age, please forward to her my email ([email protected]) and cell number (614-5927) and ask her to make contact with me.

In her disappearance from the public, she had given the lunatic fringe (TLF), the usual suspects (TUS) and the Creole middle class (CMC), a permanent shield to make their mortal repugnancy. This teenager girl must express once more how she felt on that fateful day.

In doing so, she allows us to further expose TLF, TUS and CMC. These are the people who are going to write long letters in a certain newspaper with 40 signatures on a dildo comment, a Haitian in police custody, a man racially accosting a lady but will have no moral shame in condemning the perpetrators of violence as Kit Nascimento did in his letter yesterday. These are monsters that people should hate. I know I hate them.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)