Everybody got a plan in Guyana.

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem politicians got a plan fuh fix de country. Dem businessmen got a plan fuh mek more money. De vendors got a plan fuh sell more bad apples on de street. Even de coconut man at de corner seh he got a plan to expand he lil business. But guess wah? Is always de same story. Nuff talk, no action. Is like dem boys seh, all mouth and no trousers.

Look, dem politicians love fuh come with dem fancy plans. “We gon build dis,” “We gon fix dat,” “We got a grand vision.” But ask anybody pun de road. People tired. Dem plans does never wuk, or if dem wuk, is half-bake wuk. Dem full of big speeches, but when it come to implementation, is like dem does forget all dem promise. And de next election, de same old plan come back. Just dressed up in new words.

But is not just de politicians. Even de young boys got plans. You ever hear dem when dem meet a girl? “Girl, I got big plans fuh we.” She ask him, “You write yuh CXC yet?” And Voop! All dem plans disappear like smoke. Just like dem politicians, big ideas but no follow-through.

Is de same ting all over. Everybody got a plan but nobody know how to mek it happen. Dem does seh de road to hell pave with good intentions. Well, if plans coulda pave roads, Guyana woulda be full of highways by now. But instead, we stuck in potholes—potholes of promises, potholes of failed plans.

Is like de man who mek a new year’s resolution for 2024 was to accomplish the goals he set in 2023 which he should have done in 2022 because he promised to do so in 2021 and planned them in 2020.

So next time yuh hear somebody seh dem got a plan, just laugh. Cuz in dis country, plan mean nothing if yuh ain’t ready to follow through. Dem boys seh, “Keep yuh plan to yuhself till yuh ready fuh action.” Until den, is just another waste of time.

Talk half. Leff half