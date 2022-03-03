Latest update March 3rd, 2022 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana suffer another crushing defeat

Mar 03, 2022 Sports

Concacaf under-20 Championships…

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s junior Lady Jags suffered a second consecutive heavy defeat in the Concacf women’s under-20 Championship group stage, with a disappointing 5-0 thumping at the hands of Panama.
Hasha Holder opened Panama’s account with an own goal in the second minute, while Hilary Jaen doubled the lead six minutes later before Shayari Camarena completed a brace in the 40th and 61st minutes, by that time, Elizabeth Vasquez had found her way on the scoresheet in the 54th minute.
The win has seen Panama jump to second place behind Mexico in the group of points’ standings with four points, while Guyana are third with three points. The Mexicans, who also fired past the Guyanese in their previous game, are top of the points’ standing with six points, while Honduras are last with one point.
The top three teams from each group are progressing to the Round-of-16. So, only if Honduras can pull off an upset win against top of the table Mexico, today, Guyana will not progress.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyana suffer another crushing defeat

Guyana suffer another crushing defeat

Mar 03, 2022

Concacaf under-20 Championships… Kaieteur News – Guyana’s junior Lady Jags suffered a second consecutive heavy defeat in the Concacf women’s under-20 Championship group stage, with a...
Read More
Bairstow hits century on day two of England Tour match

Bairstow hits century on day two of England Tour...

Mar 03, 2022

Rain forces abandonment of opening round in ESCL tourney

Rain forces abandonment of opening round in ESCL...

Mar 03, 2022

Big Man Cricket T25 Tourney wraps up on the weekend

Big Man Cricket T25 Tourney wraps up on the...

Mar 03, 2022

Guyana suffer another crushing defeat

Guyana suffer another crushing defeat

Mar 03, 2022

BCB cricket should be for Berbicians – Clubs at a special meeting with the President

BCB cricket should be for Berbicians –...

Mar 03, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]