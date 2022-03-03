Guyana suffer another crushing defeat

Latest update March 3rd, 2022 12:58 AM
Mar 03, 2022 Sports
Concacaf under-20 Championships…
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s junior Lady Jags suffered a second consecutive heavy defeat in the Concacf women’s under-20 Championship group stage, with a disappointing 5-0 thumping at the hands of Panama.
Hasha Holder opened Panama’s account with an own goal in the second minute, while Hilary Jaen doubled the lead six minutes later before Shayari Camarena completed a brace in the 40th and 61st minutes, by that time, Elizabeth Vasquez had found her way on the scoresheet in the 54th minute.
The win has seen Panama jump to second place behind Mexico in the group of points’ standings with four points, while Guyana are third with three points. The Mexicans, who also fired past the Guyanese in their previous game, are top of the points’ standing with six points, while Honduras are last with one point.
The top three teams from each group are progressing to the Round-of-16. So, only if Honduras can pull off an upset win against top of the table Mexico, today, Guyana will not progress.
