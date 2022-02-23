Mashramani Table Tennis action set to serve off today at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall

Kaieteur News- All the top Table Tennis players in Guyana are set to show off their skills from today, Wednesday 23 February at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Home Stretch Avenue Georgetown from 9:00am.

The occasion is the National Sports Commission in collaboration with the Guyana Table Tennis Association 2022 Mashramani Table Tennis Tournament. The competition which will be held over three days is expected to continue on Saturday 26th and conclude on Sunday 27th with the finals.

The tournament will be held under the rules of the Guyana Table Tennis Association GTTA) and the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and will see play in 13 categories.

The categories to be contested are -Boys’ and girls’ 9 years and under singles; 11 years and under singles; 13 years and under singles; 15 years under singles; 19 years and under singles. There is a B class open category while there are categories for women and men singles.

The players entering in the senior men and women categories are asked to pay an entrance fee of $1000 while the others are expected to dole out $500.

The tournament is open to all nationals of Guyana and who are eligible to represent the country according to the ITTF Handbook rules.

Matches will be played to the best of 5 games and awards will be presented to the top three finishers; 1st, 2nd and joint third place.

Winners, runners-up and semifinalists will be awarded with medals of gold, silver and bronze in each category. The organisers are making arrangements for accommodation and meals to be provided for one day for players residing in Berbice, Linden, Bartica and Region 2.

Players will be allowed to play in two categories only and all players entered must compete against any other participating player in that category.

Players are reminded that it is their responsibility to ensure that they have adequate medical, and other appropriate insurance.

A technical committee comprising of Godfrey Munroe, Deirdre Edghill; Leona Kyte, Candacy McKenzie and Linden Johnson will oversee the conduct of the tournament.

Interested players are asked to register with General Secretary Linden Johnson or Deirdre Edghill.

Covid-19 protocol guidelines will be place which will include temperature checks, washing and sanitizing of hands upon entry on arrival, wearing of mask by non-competing players at all times when in playing venue.

Only players whose categories are in progress will be allowed to play on the tables. Persons infringing the Covid-19 guidelines will be debarred from further participation in the competition. (Samuel Whyte)