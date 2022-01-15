STSC small goal football set for tomorrow

Latest update January 15th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 15, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The South Turkeyen Sports Committee will be hosting a 3-a-side small goal football competition tomorrow at C Field 2 Block Sophia commencing at 07:00hrs.
Entrance fee is $3,000 and the teams set to battle for supremacy are: North Sophia, A, B, C, D and E fields.
At stake are trophies and cash prizes donated by Johnny Barnwell, Trophy Stall, Wayne Forde President of the GFF and Andy Payne.
Meanwhile, Trevor Solomon team defeated Godfrey Blair team 1-0 when the South Turkeyen Sports Committee held a 3-a-side small goal football competition on Sunday last at Vryheid’s Lust.
Qunicy Reid scored from the penalty mark to hand Solomon the trophy and was named the MVP. Trophies and medals were donated by Andy Payne.
