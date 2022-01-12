Latest update January 12th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF thanks stakeholders for support of year-end tourneys

Jan 12, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) held a press conference yesterday at the Dadanawa Street head office during which the body thanked all stakeholders and gave a report on the recently concluded year end competitions which was deemed a massive success by head of the body, Wayne Forde.

President of the GFF during yesterday’s media brief.

Forde posited, “I would like to begin my remarks by extending our deepest gratitude to the media fraternity for the remarkable work done in covering the End of Year Tournaments over the past six weeks. I would also like to say a heartfelt thank you to our Government of Guyana, Corporate Sponsors, the National Health Authorities, The National Security Services and the many private individuals and companies that came on board to support the successful return of football over the year-end period.”
The administrator continued, “This was an unprecedented undertaking, with two senior male and one female tournament running concurrently, and it would not have been possible without the support, commitment and generosity of our partners in corporate Guyana as well as the Government of Guyana.”
“In particular, I would like to personally say thank you to the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Mr. Charles Ramson Jr. and to KFC for their continued support for the development of football.”
Forde noted the challenges faced in staging the tournaments in this pandemic period, noting that the main issue was during the final of the futsal event. He said there were lessons to be learned going forward on how to deal with this type of challenge.
Communications Officer of the GFF; Keeran Williams, disclosed that the GFF was able to achieve one of its goals of maximising its reach on social media. He indicated that the GFF is now the most followed Sport Association in Guyana, reaching in excess of 400,000 persons in the past 28 days.
In addition, it was noted that a total of over 5000 fans witnessed all of the matches live.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Dr Puran Singh and Brian Ramphal pumps

Dr Puran Singh and Brian Ramphal pumps

Jan 12, 2022

…. $850,000 into BCB programmes for 2022 Hetmyer and wife to sponsor second edition of trust fund Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) under the leadership of Hilbert Foster...
Read More
GFF thanks stakeholders for support of year-end tourneys

GFF thanks stakeholders for support of year-end...

Jan 12, 2022

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup West Indies 2022

ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup West Indies...

Jan 12, 2022

Tarson looking to achieve new heights in new season

Tarson looking to achieve new heights in new...

Jan 12, 2022

GFF opens mid-season transfer window

GFF opens mid-season transfer window

Jan 11, 2022

Deleep Singh is new ECB President

Deleep Singh is new ECB President

Jan 11, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]