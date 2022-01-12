GFF thanks stakeholders for support of year-end tourneys

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) held a press conference yesterday at the Dadanawa Street head office during which the body thanked all stakeholders and gave a report on the recently concluded year end competitions which was deemed a massive success by head of the body, Wayne Forde.

Forde posited, “I would like to begin my remarks by extending our deepest gratitude to the media fraternity for the remarkable work done in covering the End of Year Tournaments over the past six weeks. I would also like to say a heartfelt thank you to our Government of Guyana, Corporate Sponsors, the National Health Authorities, The National Security Services and the many private individuals and companies that came on board to support the successful return of football over the year-end period.”

The administrator continued, “This was an unprecedented undertaking, with two senior male and one female tournament running concurrently, and it would not have been possible without the support, commitment and generosity of our partners in corporate Guyana as well as the Government of Guyana.”

“In particular, I would like to personally say thank you to the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Mr. Charles Ramson Jr. and to KFC for their continued support for the development of football.”

Forde noted the challenges faced in staging the tournaments in this pandemic period, noting that the main issue was during the final of the futsal event. He said there were lessons to be learned going forward on how to deal with this type of challenge.

Communications Officer of the GFF; Keeran Williams, disclosed that the GFF was able to achieve one of its goals of maximising its reach on social media. He indicated that the GFF is now the most followed Sport Association in Guyana, reaching in excess of 400,000 persons in the past 28 days.

In addition, it was noted that a total of over 5000 fans witnessed all of the matches live.