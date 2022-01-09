Volleyball boost for Fyrish Players

Latest update January 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jan 09, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Volleyball players in the Fyrish Corentyne, East Berbice, Region 6 area will have a chance to display their skills after they received some volleyball equipment to foster their trade.
Volleyball is one of the top sports in the County of Berbice and Guyana in general. Despite the many challenges of the Covid 19 pandemic, the game was still being played on a reduced basis.
Recently Volleyball players in the Fyrish area were presented with some volleyball equipment including net and ball to continue to boost their skills.
The equipment was presented by Vice Chairman Zamal Hussain on behalf of the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture.
Reports are that the equipment was donated through the instrumentality of Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha who is one of the Parliamentary Representatives of the Region. (Samuel Whyte)
