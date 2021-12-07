GFF, K&S Yearend Women’s football tournament team briefing set for today

Kaieteur News – The organisers of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and Kashif and Shanghai (K&S) yearend football tournament will host a tournament briefing for the female teams participating in the Women’s Super 16 Festival 2021 today at 1:00 pm at the GFF office.

The female segment of the yearend football extravaganza will be played from December 11 to January 2 at venues across the country.

All participating teams are asked to be represented as important discussions surrounding the rules of the tournament will be discussed.

The participating teams are as follows: Fruta Conquerors, Santos, GDF, Police, GT Panthers, Swan, St Cuthbert Mission, Foxy Ladies, Bartica, Lethem, Essequibo, Upper Mazaruni, Orealla, Moruca, Mahdia and NA United.