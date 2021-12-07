Latest update December 7th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF, K&S Yearend Women’s football tournament team briefing set for today

Dec 07, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – The organisers of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) and Kashif and Shanghai (K&S) yearend football tournament will host a tournament briefing for the female teams participating in the Women’s Super 16 Festival 2021 today at 1:00 pm at the GFF office.
The female segment of the yearend football extravaganza will be played from December 11 to January 2 at venues across the country.
All participating teams are asked to be represented as important discussions surrounding the rules of the tournament will be discussed.
The participating teams are as follows: Fruta Conquerors, Santos, GDF, Police, GT Panthers, Swan, St Cuthbert Mission, Foxy Ladies, Bartica, Lethem, Essequibo, Upper Mazaruni, Orealla, Moruca, Mahdia and NA United.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Tony’s Jewellery donates gold ring for GFF K&S football tourney MVP

Tony’s Jewellery donates gold ring for GFF K&S football...

Dec 07, 2021

Kaieteur News – The management of Tony’s Jewellery Establishment of 1st Street Alexander Village has decided to post an expensive reward for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the male...
Read More
GFF, K&S Yearend Women’s football tournament team briefing set for today

GFF, K&S Yearend Women’s football...

Dec 07, 2021

ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships

ExxonMobil National Indoor Hockey Championships

Dec 07, 2021

DeSinco Ltd. donate footballs to EBFA Clubs and St. Cuthbert’s Mission

DeSinco Ltd. donate footballs to EBFA Clubs and...

Dec 07, 2021

Beharry disappointed with condition of LBI facility

Beharry disappointed with condition of LBI...

Dec 07, 2021

BCB hosts successful bowling clinic with Devers and King on Sunday

BCB hosts successful bowling clinic with Devers...

Dec 07, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Deja Vu on the Highway

    Kaieteur News – A few nights ago, I saw a minibus do the unthinkable. There were two buses on a dark road, one in front... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]