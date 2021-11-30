Guyana lose to host Colombia in Squash team event

Latest update November 30th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 30, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Guyana Squash team at the Panam Games in Colombia remained winless as they lost to the host Colombia, Guyana going down 2-0.
Team leader, 18-year-old Shomari Wilshire, lost 3-0 to 22-year-old Matias Knudsen Martin, while Sixteen-year-old Juan Jose Torres Lara beat Guyana’s 17-year-old Samuel Ince-Carvalhal 3-0.
Fifteen-year-old Michael Alphonso did not play after Guyana lost their first two games.
