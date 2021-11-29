GFF ATC Challenge Trophy… Georgetown and East Bank to contest final

Latest update November 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Nov 29, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News –Both semifinal matches of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Academy Training Center (ATC) Challenge Trophy competition were contested yesterday at the National Training Center (NTC) at Providence where kicks from the penalty mark decided the victors in each clash.
In the opening semifinal match was a six-goal affair between Bartica and eventual winners Georgetown that finished deadlocked after the allotted 70 minutes of play. Micaiah DeFreitas scored a hat-trick for the Vurlon Mills’ coached G/T side, while Tyrese Collisson matched his effort for Bartica in a losing effort following a 4-2 loss in the penalty shootout.
In the other semifinal that pitted East Bank and East Coast together, East Bank won via kicks from the penalty mark after the stalemate in regulation time.
