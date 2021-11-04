GFF/Kashif & Shanghai Super-16 Launched

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has teamed up with long-serving football organisers; Kashif and Shanghai for the 2021 year-end Super-16 tournament which will kick off on Sunday December 12 at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground and conclude on January 1, 2022 at the National Track and Field Centre (NTFC), Leonora.

At a press conference yesterday held at the GFF Headquarters between the two bodies, GFF President Wayne Forde announced that the GFF Secretariat at Dadanawa Street, Section K, Campbellville will serve as the Command Center for the tournament.

Forde noted that, “It is my pleasure to announce today that the GFF will, once again, join forces with K&S for the staging of the 2021 GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup. After a long wait due to the covid-19 pandemic, we are extremely confident that our two organisations will combine experience, reach and expertise to deliver a top-class return to competitive football at the senior level that will truly capture the imagination of fans across Guyana.”

Matches will also be played on December 17 (Buxton), December 19 (Leonora), December 22 (Linden), December 25 (Buxton), December 26 (Linden) and December 29 (GFC) and although the playing dates were revealed, the organisers remained tight-lipped on the prize money, building anticipation.

The 16 teams in the competition will come from a preliminary tournament that will be played at the Regional Association level across Guyana, with clubs from eight of nine associations competing for places in the final 16.

At the end of the preliminary tournament which will also involve the Elite League Clubs, five clubs from Georgetown, two from the East Coast and Linden, along with one each from Bartica, Essequibo, West Demerara, East Bank and Berbice. There will be an Indigenous All-Star and a Rupununi All-Star team that will make up the final 16 teams in the competition.

The GFF has maintained that only fully vaccinated players, officials and fans will be allowed to be part of the competition and so far, the responses from Member Associations have been good.