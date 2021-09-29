GFF’s changing & washroom facility at Ann’s Grove Community Ground taking shape

Kaieteur News – With the aim of converting the Ann’s Grove Community Ground into a female friendly facility, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) under the FIFA Covid Grant for Female Football Development embarked on the construction of a Changing Room and Wash Room Facility.

That project commenced last year and on a recent visit to get a first-hand look see of how works are progressing, Federation President Wayne Forde said that he is pleased with the progress despite challenges that would have been faced as a result of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

Works would have been halted in the past due to pandemic regulations whilst the rainy weather would have also halted the progress of construction at some point. However, on Sunday last, Forde along with Executive Member Dion Inniss visited Ann’s Grove to observe how works are coming along.

Two dressing rooms along with bath and washrooms are being built as well as a room for Referees along with the same amenities as the two dressing rooms.

In commenting on progress, Forde alluded to the fact that one of the main challenges over the years in growing the female game has been the lack of facilities. He noted that parent’s have been very hesitant to send their girls out knowing that the basic facilities to ensure safety and comfort have been lacking.

The Ann’s Grove facility is designed to ensure that the above concerns are a thing of the past, Forde posited.

“With regards to the pace of the project there was quite a bit of disruption because of covid-19 and then the prolonged rainy season we had but I am happy to see the contractor is back on pace and his project is that in another six to eight weeks we should have the building completed.”

With an eye on ensuring that the quality of the work is second to none, Forde also shared that they are discussing a few minor modifications to the structure which is not unusual when it comes to construction.

“I am very pleased, not just with the pace of the work since it has restarted but the overall quality that I’m seeing. As you know we place tremendous emphasis on the quality of all the projects being under taken by the GFF, so I’ve made that point clear to the contractor on how important it is to deliver a job that has a high level of finish.”

With regards to the fixtures that would be fitted in the building, Forde shared that it would be a high quality as it is a German brand that is very durable and is very appropriate for the level of usage that the building is anticipated to have when completed.

“All in all, it is a good and positive indication that we are going in the right direction. We’re investing ten million dollars in putting this facility together, so we expect to get value from this investment so I am very pleased with what I’ve seen. I want to commend our Project Engineer Mr. Samuel Holder and the Contractor, Team Wanted Construction for doing so far, a splendid job.”

Forde further noted that it is the plan of the GFF to build such facilities at each venue that would be used by its Regional Member Associations for their respective programmes in Bartica, Berbice, East Demerara, East Bank, Georgetown, West Demerara, Upper Demerara, Essequibo and Rupununi.

The other venues that would be constructed would benefit from the experiences garnered from this ongoing project and the other one on Berbice that is also under construction at the moment.

“We’ve seen a few things that we can tweak a bit and make it a little bit friendlier for the association and the players, male and female that would be using it. While this facility is being constructed to accommodate our female players, male players also would be able to use it whenever there are male games being played here.”

With regards to maintenance of the structure, Forde alluded to the fact that in the initial design it was agreed that it would be one that requires the least possible maintenance.

“I referenced the kind of fixtures we’re going to be using on the building so there is a very likelihood that replacing fixtures or having fixtures that are not functioning is going to be reduced, dramatically. But outside of that, we will have a caretaker that will be assigned to the Association.

At some point, the care and upkeep of this facility and all the other additional investment that will go into this ground would be transferred to the East Coast Football Association because they will inherit this. The GFF is making the capital investment to create a space where they can run all of their youth development programmes, I’m thinking that the Academy Training Centre will also come out of this venue; I’m thinking that their leagues will be here because we have plans to put in lighting, seating and to do some work on the surface.”

Clear guidelines would be forthcoming from the GFF to the Association with regards to what is expected from them in managing the facility.

“So they are plans in place to ensure that the facility would be secured and also properly maintained, overtime.”

construction of changing rooms suitable for both male and female players and officials at Ann’s Grove Community Ground and the Vryman’s Erven Ground in New Amsterdam.

The GFF has a 30-year lease for the Vryman’s Erven ground, which will become a “home of football” for the Berbice region.