Hallmark support return of golf to Lusignan

Hallmark and C&L Construction Inc. have stepped up to sponsor the first tournament in several months at the Lusignan Golf Club scheduled for tomorrow from 12:30hrs. A prolonged rainy season had caused massive flooding at the Course in recent months causing the cessation of competitive golf and some financial hardship for the organisation.

However with an improvement in the weather for the past two weeks, The Hallmark and C&L Construction Inc Invitational Golf Tournament is promising to usher in a series of exciting events leading up to the Guyana Open scheduled for October 30-31.

The course is in decent condition with all fairways firm and cut and the greens running smooth. The format is Medal Play over 18 holes. Trophies are on offer in several categories as well as vouchers to be redeemed at the club bar. Registration closes today at 12:00hrs.

Members are strongly encouraged to come out and participate for what is a new sponsor and to support the club as it looks to bounce back from the rains. All covid-19 protocols will be observed.

Hallmark, located on Quamina Street is celebrating its 11th anniversary this month as a full Franchise offering quality greeting cards and other gift items, its sister company is C&L Construction that has been around since 2014.