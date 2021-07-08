Village Ram overcome Eccles All Star in Tapeball final

Latest update July 8th, 2021 12:59 AM
Jul 08, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Village Ram defeated Eccles All Star by 30 runs to win the final of the Christopher Rajcoomar 7-a-side six overs Tapeball competition which was contested on Sunday last at Durban Park.
Batting first, Village Ram managed 120-2. Omesh Danram struck 63 off 17 balls while Daniel Seegobin scored 36 off 12 balls.
Nick Persaud claimed 1-10 and Irfan Ali 1-26. Eccles All Stars responded with 90-4. Akeem Vieira made 36 off 16 balls while Nick Persaud contributed 18 off six balls. Ershad Ali captured 2-9, Travis Drakes 1-18 and Seegobin 1-20.
Danram was named man-of-the-match.
Village Ram beat Corruption by six wickets in the semi final. Corruption batted first and made 66-2 with Nizam Khan made 31 and Beepaul Bandoo 20. Drakes took 2-15. Village Ram replied with 69 without loss in 2.4 overs. Danram scored 46 from nine balls while Ershad Ali made 23 off seven balls.
Earlier, Corruption overcame V Net by two runs. Corruption took first strike and scored 157-1. Alex Rodrigues slammed 71, while Beepaul Bandoo made 60. V Net replied with 155-1. Kemol Savory hit 54.
Eccles All Stars defeated Raptors XI by 51 runs. Eccles All Stars took first knock and posted 181-1. Rajendra Danraj slammed 110, while Akeem Vieira made 58. Raptors XI responded with 130-1. Alex Sital scored 56 and Steve Gaskin got 46.
