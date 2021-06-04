Inaugural GCB Under-19 One Day 50 Overs Franchise Tournament Postponed

Latest update June 4th, 2021 12:28 AM
Jun 04, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The inaugural GCB Under-19 One Day 50 Overs Franchise Tournament has been postponed until further notice a release from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) informed.
The postponement is due to the current inclement weather, which is expected to severely affect the player’s opportunity to showcase their talents. The GCB remains committed to completing the tournament as soon as the weather conditions consistently become more suitable for play.
All individuals who were expected to play the respective roles in the effective conduct of the remaining matches are hereby accordingly informed of this postponement.
