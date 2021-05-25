GTTA donates equipment to Guysuco training center

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) made a key intervention into the development of table tennis at the Guysuco Training Center Port Mourant (GTCPM) and Berbice region with the provision of a quantity of table tennis equipment.

The Guysuco Apprentice Training Centre falls under the guidance of the Guyana Sugar Corporation and renowned sports administrator, Levi Nedd, was the recipient of equipment from the GTTA.

The training center which served as an incubator and produced many players, who competed at the national level in the past, will now have an opportunity to restart its table tennis programmes.

Part of the immediate plans, which have already commenced, is having students engage in training orientation, multi-ball, and further engage in competition activity to identify the institution champions and establish a team which will challenge and compete against other schools and institutions with Covid-19 guidelines.

Nedd, who plays a key role in sports development in Berbice, collaborated with the GTTA for the support inputs, he outlined that there was an abundance of talent residing at the institution and in the region and he was happy to partner with the GTTA in enabling a key developmental project. He also pledged his and the institution’s support towards ensuring the equipment is utilised maximally towards the development of student’s talents and the sport.

In a release to the media, the GTTA noted their happiness to partner with the institution and make the investment in a key area and region that produced many outstanding players in the past and explained that this initiative forms a key investment and part of the GTTA’s developmental and rebuilding thrust in a key area in region six (6), aimed at building a platform network for the sport as they continue to roll out programmes.

The Centre was presented with two tables, a box of balls and one dozen training racquets, which will complement the barriers and another table they had before.

GTCPM acknowledged the presentation of table tennis gear from GTTA. Apprentices and management lauded the GTTA for their kind gesture with the expectation that despite the pandemic, coaching sessions will still be possible.