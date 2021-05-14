Latest update May 14th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 14, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De Gone Home for Rest Association (GHRA) wake up. Dem bin deh in a deep sleep when de attempt was being made to rig de 2020 general and regional elections. De Gone Home for Rest Association wake up like Rip Van Winkle. It rub de boo-boo out of it eyes and spring to life calling fuh de government to abort de electoral reform project because it divisive.
Dem boys wan know how come de attempt to rig de elections and lockdown de country fuh five months was not divisive in de eyes of de Gone Home for Rest Association. But den again; sleeping is a thing of beauty!
Dem boys remember a few months ago when de Guyana Rest Association (GRA) bin accuse some of dem big oil company of not remitting de full taxes pun fuel. Dem seh how is billions of dollars involved. Dem boys nah hear nothing about dis matter. Like de matter gone to sleep, like Sleeping Beauty.
Is de same thing with de alleged procurement fraud at GUYOIL. Dem boys seh was one big noise bin keep. One-man seh he calling in de Auditor General. De police arrest a man and den had to release de man.
Up to now dem boys nah hear nuttin about de story. Like dat tun one cold case. Or it gone to sleep like Sleeping Beauty!
Talk half and wait fuh de melody when dem who sleeping wake up!
May 14, 2021Concacaf announces schedule for 2021 Gold Cup… Kaieteur News – Miami, FL – Concacaf has announced the full schedule for the 2021 Gold Cup, the region’s flagship men’s national team...
May 14, 2021
May 13, 2021
May 13, 2021
May 13, 2021
May 13, 2021
Kaieteur News – Ravi Persaud, one of the heirs of King’s Jewellery World and son-in-law of prominent Guyanese entrepreneur,... more
Kaieteur News – Since the start of the pandemic, the western world has been searching for a scapegoat for the pandemic.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Strong disagreement may be brewing at the Organisation of American States (OAS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]