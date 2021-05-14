Latest update May 14th, 2021 12:59 AM

Sleeping is a thing of beauty

May 14, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De Gone Home for Rest Association (GHRA) wake up. Dem bin deh in a deep sleep when de attempt was being made to rig de 2020 general and regional elections. De Gone Home for Rest Association wake up like Rip Van Winkle. It rub de boo-boo out of it eyes and spring to life calling fuh de government to abort de electoral reform project because it divisive.
Dem boys wan know how come de attempt to rig de elections and lockdown de country fuh five months was not divisive in de eyes of de Gone Home for Rest Association. But den again; sleeping is a thing of beauty!
Dem boys remember a few months ago when de Guyana Rest Association (GRA) bin accuse some of dem big oil company of not remitting de full taxes pun fuel. Dem seh how is billions of dollars involved. Dem boys nah hear nothing about dis matter. Like de matter gone to sleep, like Sleeping Beauty.
Is de same thing with de alleged procurement fraud at GUYOIL. Dem boys seh was one big noise bin keep. One-man seh he calling in de Auditor General. De police arrest a man and den had to release de man.
Up to now dem boys nah hear nuttin about de story. Like dat tun one cold case. Or it gone to sleep like Sleeping Beauty!
Talk half and wait fuh de melody when dem who sleeping wake up!

