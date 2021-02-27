Team Mohamed’s GTRs to set South Dakota ablaze tomorrow

Kaieteur News – Fans and competitors alike can hardly wait for the 1320 action to return to the South Dakota Circuit tomorrow with the possibility of an all GTR final very possible.

Team Mohamed’s had suffered mechanical problems during the last meet in 2019 and had they been able to compete, would’ve reset the drag strip record with their fresh white GTR (Godzilla).

However, even before rumors broke in the motor racing fraternity that all of Team Mohamed’s GTRs are doing 7 seconds passes, fans were not surprised because of the excellence and quality this racing outfit has prided itself in for the past 4 years since its creation, inclusive of winning multiple Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) titles. So a new strip record is imminent!

Over the years, through Principal, Azruddin Mohamed, the team has poured in millions of dollars towards transforming the South Dakota Drag Strip into an international standard facility and although it is not quite there as yet, the transformation has been major. From the lengthening of the track from 1000 to the full 1320ft, the construction of a launch pad and resurfacing of the entire strip, Team Mohamed’s have not only been the number one team for a while but the number one supporter of motor racing in Guyana.

Speaking to Newsroom earlier in the week, experienced US Competition Consultant Kurt Johnson, who was brought in by Team Mohamed’s to help prepare the track for tomorrow’s highly anticipated burnout, had mentioned that he believes that Team Mohamed’s Godzilla (white GTR) can go as fast as 6.90s, while the other two black GTRs were in the 7s region.

In an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, Azruddin explained that most of the work was done on the track not only to see his cars reach their full potential but also with the safety of spectators, officials and everyone that would be present at the track in mind.

Although there will not be as much fans at the venue as expected due to the covid-19 task force conditions for the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club to host this event, fans will be able to view the action live on the GMR&SC facebook page, on E Networks E1, SKAR TV (Channel 102) and Tarzee TV in Bartica.

When quizzed about the threat of the S&D Performance (Shawn Persaud) tuned Supra that is now renamed King Kong, he wasn’t too fazed and expressed confidence in his machines and support staff.

The three vehicles will be piloted between Azruddin himself and Terrence Cox of the USA who was behind the wheel many times as Team Mohamed’s raced away from the competition and reset strip records.