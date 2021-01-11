Sheriff Medical Center sponsors team for SIC Endurance C/Ship

Latest update January 11th, 2021 12:53 AM

Kaieteur News- Just under two weeks remain before round one of the 2021 Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) Endurance Championship shifts into gear at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri, and high on the agenda is safety for everyone that will be part of the event.
To this end, Sheriff Medical Center, located 12-13 Sheriff Street Subraynville, has joined principal sponsor Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc. (SIC) with support in the form an ambulance and medical team for the day.
Ameir Ahmad, speaking on behalf of Sheriff Medical, noted that his company is happy to be part of the return of competition for motorsport locally and that this is just the beginning of his support for the year.

Meanwhile, over 20 drivers have already signaled their intention to push their machines to the limit three-hour race including defending champion, Adrian Fernandes, lap record holder; Mohamed, Motilall Deodass, and ‘Afo’ Harper who has been very outspoken in the media of late.
The GMR&SC revealed to potential competitors special covid-19 rules and protocols will be provided in the coming week to ensure the safety off drivers, mechanics, officials and everyone involved at the event. Prospective competitors are reminded that helmets and gloves are required and those interested in competing are asked to make contact with the GMR&SC via the Albert Street office.

 

