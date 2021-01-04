BCB launches Year of Investment with massive Clayton Lambert Gears Project – BCB President fulfills promise to youth cricketer from Upper Corentyne

Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board under the Patronage of Minister Vickram Bharrat on Saturday last launched its activities for 2021 under the theme “Year of Investment” by hosting the presentation ceremony of the Clayton Lambert Gears project. The simple presentation took place at the Area H Ground under the supervision of President Hilbert Foster, Secretary Angela Haniff, Asst Secretary Ameer Rahaman, Chairman of the Competition Committee Leslie Solomon and Public Relations Officer Simon Naidu. A combined total of seventy two under 15 and under 17 players received cricket gears or a full white cricket uniform in the largest single day distribution of gears by the board.

BCB President Hilbert Foster stated that the gears were donated by the former West Indies opener after he had approached him for assistance. The former Berbice captain, Foster noted, had readily agreed and has committed to assisting on a regular basis in the future as he was very impressed with the current development of the game in the Ancient County. Foster stated that his administration in 2021 was seeking to invest heavily in the careers of junior players with special emphasis on gears, educational materials, bicycles and regular coaching programmes.

He urged the players to cherish the donated items which included bats, batting pads and gloves, wicketkeeping pads and gloves, helmets, thigh pads and fore arm guards. He also urged the players to pray for Mr Lambert that God would protect him and research on his career as he is a cricketing legend of the county.

The players were drawn from over twenty clubs including Bush Lot Rising Star, Achievers, Blairmont, Edinburgh, East Bank Blazers, Rose Hall Canje, Young Warriors, Tucber Park, Albion, RHTYSC, Port Mourant, No 72 Cut and Load, No 73, Rama Krishna CC, Scottsburg and LinePath CC. Two females from the Achievers CC were among those receiving assistance and Foster made it very clear that the gears were their own and not the clubs. The BCB President stated that in the future, donation of gears would be done to players as executives of most clubs tends to lock away the gears with few persons having access to them and in some cases, the gears simply disappear.

The parents and youths expressed gratitude to the board and Mr Lambert for the donation and committed themselves to working harder to fulfill their potentials.

Meanwhile President Foster fulfilled his promise to seventeen year old Ritesh Haimchand of No 72 Village by handing over a bat to him. Mr Foster had committed to assisting Haimchand with a bat while visiting his father who was badly injured during a fight. Foster urged the youth to remain focused and to work harder if he wants to fulfill his dream of playing for the county and Guyana. The BCB President would shortly visit the family to hand over educational materials to four children attending schools under the BCB Say Yes to Education programmes.