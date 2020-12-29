GFF/K&S/MCYS Bounce Back Football

All systems a go for today’s kick off; Ground Structure Engineering Consultants & Trophy Stall on board

Kaieteur News – The individual and collective experience of the players involved in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport (MCYS), Kashif and Shanghai (K&S) two-nights Bounce Back football tournament would be brought to bear when action kicks off tonight at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

Afforded the opportunity to get things cracking are the All Star teams from Linden and the East Coast at 17:00hrs with the main shindig from 20:00hrs bringing together the City and West Demerara. The respective winners will collide in the final on Friday, New Year’s Night.

Organised to counter and bounce back from the challenges brought on by the covid-19 pandemic which has severely dented the playing of sports the world over, these matches would surely test the resolve of the players as well as the Technical staff.

Additionally, the Coaching staff of the Senior Men’s National Team would be watching keenly as they too have their work cut out in preparing the ‘Golden Jaguars’ for what is anticipated to be a hectic 2021 with qualification for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in March) and Concacaf 2021 Gold Cup Prelims (set for June 2021) on the cards.

All the players have been subjected to covid-19 tests as the organisers have been keen to ensure that everyone is safe. The National covid-19 Task Force has been integrally involved in the process of planning and their guidelines are being observed every step of the way.

Preparations for each of the teams have been hampered and understandably so but the word is that the players and technical staff are all looking forward to bounce back in style and are eager to be competitive once again after months of inactivity.

Coach of the Georgetown All Star team, Wayne ‘Wiggy’ Dover informed that they would be a competitive unity despite just having a few sessions to work together.

“The Georgetown All Star Team has done two training sessions over the weekend and will conclude our preparations this afternoon (yesterday) with our final pre game session. The players have done well and they are prepared to showcase their talent to impress the senior National Team coaching staff who I’m sure will be in attendance to witness the games.

All the participating teams have an equal opportunity to win this mini tournament given the fact all the players are at the same level physically. I’m very proud to be a part of this initiative to help with a process that will lead to the preparation of the World Cup and Gold Cup squads for next year.”

Meanwhile, corporate support for the tournament has been garnered from the Trophy Stall of Bourda Market which has donated trophies for the winning team as well as the Most Valuable Player.

Manager Mr. Ramesh Sunich, a long time supporter of the sport, said that he is excited to be part of this tournament.

And, Mr. Charles Ceres, Managing Director of Ground Structures Engineering Consultants Inc. (GSEC) also chipped in with support; he handed over a cheque to Co-Director of the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation, Mr. Aubrey Major noting that he too is pleased to be on board with this initiative.

Following is the shortlist of players for the respective teams.

West Side All Stars: Ronaldo Blair (East Bank), Shane Morrison, Sherwin Bernard, Marcus Wilson (Georgetown), Kevin Dundas , Rondel Hutson, Kwasi Henry, Sebastien Edwards, Deron Harvey, Joseph DeFreitas, Trayon Bobb, Trevon Pluck (East Bank), Darren Niles (Georgetown), Stephen Jupiter, Jamal Pereira, Leo Lovell, Tyrell Khan (East Bank), Tyrone Khan (East Bank), Sheldon Holder (East Bank), Taleten Adolph, Sherwin Caesar, Quessey Alleyne.

Manager – Orin Ferrier, Head Coach – Oneal Heywood, Assistant Coach – Devnon Winter, Goalkeeper Coach – Travis Bess, Medical – Denzil Hernandez.

East Coast All Stars: Inceford Charles, Kevin Williams, Obessie Johnson, Omari Glasgow, Delwin Fraser, Rondell Bowman, Shemar McPherson, Clevon Barnwell, Andre Williams, Karlos Cole, Samuel Vandyke, Kerwin Maxwell, Sherwin Skeete, Nickosie Denny, Jamar Harrigan, Dwain Jacobs, William Europe, Shawn Adonis, Kevon Barry, Quincy Adams, William Europe.

Manager – Quacy Johnson, Head Coach – Winston Pompey.

Linden All Stars: Abumuchi Benjamin (Georgetown), Sese Norville (East Bank), Curtez Kellman (Georgetown), Pernel Schultz (Georgetown), Colin Nelson (Georgetown), Shemar Fraser (East Coast), Eric Moore, Kelon Major, Omar Brewley, Omarie Gordon, Romain Adams, Deshawn Joseph, Shane Lucky, Clive Hudson, Kendall Lewis, Kevin Charles, Denzil Fordyce, Andre Mayers, Rajan Ramdeholl, Delon McAllister.

Manager – Seon Barratt, Head Coach – Charles Pollard, Assistant Coach – Troy Nelson, Goalkeeper Coach – Eon Deveira, Equipment Manager – Quacy Paddy.

City Stars: Alex Murray, Joel Yap, Rafael Edwards, Jeremy Garrett, Lionel Holder, Trevon Lythcott, Joshua Campbell, Lazon Lord, Daniel Wilson, Job Caesar, Ryan Hackett, Kelsey Benjamin, Kimba Braithwaite, Orin Yarde, Dorwin George, Stefan Reynolds, DaCosta Aboagye, Nicholas McArthur, Delon Lanferman.

Manager – Frank Parris, Head Coach – Wayne Dover, Assistant Coach – Anthony Benfield, Goalkeeper Coach – Calvin Allen, Medical – Denzil Hernandez.