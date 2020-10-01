Scorpion and frog nah supposed to tie bundle

Dem Boys seh…

Dem remember de fable about the scorpion and de frog. It goes like this: A scorpion asks a frog to carry him over a river. The frog is afraid of being stung, but the scorpion argues that if it did so, both would sink and the scorpion would drown. The frog then agrees, but midway across the river, the scorpion does indeed sting the frog, dooming them both. When asked why, the scorpion points out that this is its nature.”

De party wah de ‘A’ and de ‘C’ run away and leff de ‘F’ is de frog. De Hap-New is de scorpion. In 2015, de Hap-New beg the party wah leff with de ‘F’ fuh carry it to de winner’s side. De party wah leff with de ‘F’ agree because it too bin want cross over to the winner’s side. It bin tired deh pon de losing side. So it decide to hitch its wagon to de Hap-New.

It get sting. It get sting once. It get sting twice. It get sting thrice. It get sting so many times dat it tun stinging nettles. But still it nah learn. It go back and tie bundle with de scorpion. And it get sting again.

However de scorpion gat wan backup plan. You see de scorpion bin outsmart de party wah leff with de ‘F’. It tell it dat it wan de position of Head of de List. De party wah leff with de ‘F’ agree. And now dem hands tie. Dem gat to accept all de sting dem gan get because if dem misbehave dem gan get RECALL.

While de Hap-New going forward, de party wah leff with de ‘F’ going down!