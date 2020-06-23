NexGen Golf Academy set to open shortly

Latest update June 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
The local golf industry will be given a major boost when the NexGen Golf Academy opens its doors to the public.
The sport of golf has grown tremendously over the past few years here and this venture is expected to bring much excitement to starters and established golfers.
The Academy, which is being housed at the Scouts Association of Guyana on Woolford Avenue, is expected to be opened to the general public later this week.
President of the Academy Aleem Hussain indicated that some golfers are already using the facility and approval has already been granted for the sport to be taught in schools as part of Physical Education curriculum. Rudy Ramalingum is the academy’s director.
Jun 23, 2020The local golf industry will be given a major boost when the NexGen Golf Academy opens its doors to the public. The sport of golf has grown tremendously over the past few years here and this venture...
Jun 23, 2020
Jun 22, 2020
Jun 22, 2020
Jun 21, 2020
Jun 21, 2020
I am typing this piece here before I could read the different interpretations of the legal minds on the Court of Appeal... more
The Court of Appeal has ruled by a 2-1 majority that it has the jurisdiction to interpret the Constitution in relation... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Three U.S. Senators, who have done little to advance the interests of the Caribbean and with whom... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]