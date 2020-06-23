Latest update June 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

NexGen Golf Academy set to open shortly

The local golf industry will be given a major boost when the NexGen Golf Academy opens its doors to the public.

The NexGen golf Academy is expected to generate much excitement in the sport locally.

The sport of golf has grown tremendously over the past few years here and this venture is expected to bring much excitement to starters and established golfers.
The Academy, which is being housed at the Scouts Association of Guyana on Woolford Avenue, is expected to be opened to the general public later this week.
President of the Academy Aleem Hussain indicated that some golfers are already using the facility and approval has already been granted for the sport to be taught in schools as part of Physical Education curriculum. Rudy Ramalingum is the academy’s director.

