Ramdhani siblings doing well Academically & in Badminton Explain how COVID-19 has affected them

By Sean Devers

Guyana’s top Badminton players, 20-year-old Narayan Ramdhani and his sister, 18-year-old Priyanna Ramdhani are both on Scholarships in Canada as Student athletes representing the Kings University and the Olds College respectively.

According to their father Gokarn Ramdhani, the siblings who began playing the sport at the age of four, are doing very well both academically and in Badminton.

Ramdhani, a former Guyana Badminton player in the 1980s when the pool of good players was much wider than now, is also the President of the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) and the National Coach.

The Ramdhani siblings are blazing the trail set by players like former Caribbean Men’s Champion Sean Barnwell and Female Caribbean Champion Korean Thomas.

The late 1980s and early 1990s, outstanding National players like Peter Perone, Granderson Robinson and on the distaff side Sharon Lathmansingh, Nicola Devers and Amada Low were among those who represented Guyana in Badminton.

The Ramdhanis are both doing business and Sports Management for their studies at their respective universities and were planning to return home for Easter but due to the COVID-19 resulting in many Countries, including Guyana, closing their Airports meant this cannot be done.

“They both won the ACAC All Conference Awards this year, the both of them placed second at the ACAC provincial Championships, while they both placed fourth at the CCAA Nationals held in Mississauga,” disclosed Gokarn Ramdhani.

Narayan won the MVP for the Kings University and Priyanna won the Rookie of the year award for Olds College and both also won the Athlete of the week four times each for their Schools.

They both are doing exceptionally well on the ACAC & CCAA Badminton circuit where they both won many tournaments and awards for the year.

The pair spoke about how the COVID-19 has affected them.

“The most I can do is watch badminton since I have never been away from the game for so long. Due to the virus the Olympic qualifying tournaments in Cuba and Guatemala has been cancelled. But the Olympics has been postponed to next year, so I still have time to qualify,” said Narayan who was born on June 3, 1998.

“I’m actually pretty busy. I still have school, and because of the virus, everything is online. I have online classes twice a day, assignments and tests to do. But I’m still keeping active,” said Narayan who plays for Yonex in Guyana, Kings Eagles & Royal Glenora Club in Canada.

Priyanna, who represents Yonex in Guyana and Olds College Broncos Alberta in Canada, lamented that COVID-19 restrictions made a big impact on her training schedule.

“I usually train five times a week: three times a week on court and twice a week at the gym for strength training. In order to keep up this training schedule, I would have to be outside of my house to attend practice, which will have way more benefit for enhancing my Badminton skills,” noted Priyanna, born on January 2, 2002.

“As an athlete, I find it very difficult to have to stay home for majority of the time, because I am more of an outgoing person and I like to socialize with my teammates and friends at the Badminton arena and also at school, but our education system has been switched to online classes, and this affects me from seeing my friends and teammates face to face,” informed Priyanna.

“I have been trying my best to keep fit by doing some exercises daily at home, and sometimes I would go for a run around my neighbourhood when I get the opportunity to do so, because the weather here is really cold, which makes it difficult for me to exercise outside every day,” explained Priyanna, Guyana’s Junior Sportswoman of the Year 2011.

Narayan’s list of Achievements

AB Canada Current Kings University Ranking No.1

AB Canada Current ACAC Ranking No.2

Canada Current CCAA National Ranking No.4

4-Times Athlete of the Week Kings University (AB Canada) 2019-20

2-Times ACAC All Conference Award (AB Canada) 2019-20

ACAC Championship Ranking No.1 (AB Canada) 2019

CCAA National Ranking No.3 (Canada) 2019

MVP Kings University (AB Canada) 2018-19

Athlete of the Year Kings University (AB Canada) 2018-19

British Colombia Ranking No.3 (Canada) 2017

World Junior Ranking No.53 (2016)

Pan American Junior Ranking No.3 (2016)

Guyana’s Junior Sportsman of the Year 2016

South American Youth Games Ranking No.3 (2013)

INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVEMENTS

4th Place- CCAA National Singles Championships in Mississauga Canada 2020

Silver- (Singles) ACAC Provincial Championships in Alberta Canada 2020

Bronze- (Doubles) ACAC #3 Tournament in Edmonton Alberta Canada 2020

Bronze- (Singles & Doubles) ACAC #2 Tournament in Edmonton Alberta Canada 2020

Silver- (Singles) ACAC #1 Tournament in Olds Alberta Canada 2019

Bronze- (Mix Doubles) The Kings University Open Tournament in Edmonton Canada 2019

Gold- (Mix Doubles) Yonex Alberta Series # 1 C-Flight Tournament in Calgary Canada 2019

Semi-Finals- (Singles) Yonex Alberta Series # 1 B-Flight Tournament in Calgary Canada 2019

2-Quarter-Finals at the CAREBACO International in Barbados 2019

Qualified and participated at the Pan Am Games in Lima Peru 2019

Bronze- CCAA National Singles Championships in Nova Scotia Canada 2019

Gold- ACAC Singles Championships in Alberta Canada 2019

Silver- (Singles) & 5th Place (Doubles) – ACAC #3 Tournament in Alberta Canada 2019

Gold- (Singles) & 4th Place (Doubles) – ACAC #2 Tournament in Alberta Canada 2019

Priyanna’ list of Achievements:

Guyana Current National Junior Ranking No.1

Guyana Current National Senior Ranking No.1

AB Canada Current Olds College Ranking No.1

AB Canada Current ACAC Ranking No.2

Canada Current CCAA National Ranking No.4

ACAC All Conference Award (AB Canada) 2020

Rookie of the Year Olds College (AB Canada) 2019/2020

4-Times Athlete of the Week Olds College (AB Canada) 2019-20

Caribbean International Under-19 Ranking No.1 (Triple Champion) 2019

Caribbean Regional Under-17 Rankings No.1 (Triple Champion) 2019

Caribbean International Under-19 Ranking No.1 (2018)

South American Youth Games Ranking No.4 (2017)

Guyana’s Runner-up Junior Sportswoman of the Year 2012

Guyana’s Junior Sportswoman of the Year 2018

Highest World Junior Ranking No. 92

INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVEMENTS

4th Place- CCAA National Singles Championships in Mississauga Canada 2020

Silver- (Singles) ACAC Provincial Championships in Edmonton Alberta Canada 2020

Bronze- (Singles) ACAC #3 Tournament in Edmonton Alberta Canada 2020

Bronze- (Singles) ACAC #2 Tournament in Edmonton Alberta Canada 2020

Silver- (Singles) Honolulu Open Tournament in Hawaii USA 2020

Bronze- (Singles) ACAC #1 Tournament in Olds Alberta Canada 2019

Bronze- (Mix Doubles) The Kings University Open Tournament in Edmonton Canada 2019

Gold- (Singles) Yonex Alberta Series #1 B-Flight Tournament in Calgary Canada 2019

Gold- (Women Doubles) Yonex Alberta Series # 1 B-Flight Tournament in Calgary Canada 2019

Gold- (Mix Doubles) Yonex Alberta Series #1 C-Flight Tournament in Calgary Canada 2019

Semi-Finals- (Singles) Yonex Alberta Series #1 A-Flight Tournament in Calgary Canada 2019

Semi-Finals-(Women Doubles)Yonex Alberta Series #1 A-Flight Tournament Calgary Can. 2019

Silver- Yonex AJC Junior Under-19 Tournament in Airdrie Alberta Canada 2019

3-Gold (Triple Champion) Caribbean International Under-19 Championships in Barbados 2019

1-Bronze & 2-Quarter-Finals at the Caribbean International Senior Championships-Barbados 2019

Qualified and participated in the Pan Am Games in Lima Peru 2019

First Round- Jamaica International in Kingston 2019