“His leadership and philosophy served as a guiding principle,”

– Ivor Carrington On passing of former Pele FC President, William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite

Former President of the Pele Football Club (PFC), William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite who succumbed to the rampaging and deadly coronavirus in New York last week was remembered by his family friends and the Guyana Cultural Association of New York, Inc. (GCANYI) during a moving celebration of his life on Saturday afternoon last.

The activity, which was carried live online via facebook among other social media platforms, witnessed the outpouring of love towards his family as many from across the world reflected on the life of a man whose positive impact on others was contagious.

Director of Pele Alumni Corporation, Ivor Denis Carrington, represented his entity during the near three hour long celebration which was hosted by Dr. Rose October of the GCANYI.

Following is the full text of Carrington’s tribute:

“On behalf of the past and current players and executives of Pele Football Club, we would like to extend our heartfelt sympathy to the entire Braithwaite family.

In December 1973 Billy became President of Pele Football Club after his co-worker and best friend Frank Watson lost his life earlier that month, in the mountains of Guyana while co-piloting a Guyana Airways Corporation flight.

Frank Watson, at the time of his death, was the President of Pele Football Club. William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite was introduced to our team by Mrs. Evelyn Watson mother of Frank Watson, and became the third (3rd) President of our organization.

Immediately, ‘Billy’ as he was affectionately called, began to implement his greatest assets, his administrative skills at both the executive and player levels. As he told us at our 40th Anniversary held in Guyana in 2011, he lived on the principles and philosophy of the four ‘D’s, of Discipline; Determination; Dedication and Dignity.

It was under his leadership as President and as Secretary, along with other key persons that our Club dominated football in Guyana during the following two (2) decades of his arrival with nine (9) players selected to multiple national teams.

His leadership and philosophy served as a guiding principle that would make the difference in helping to bridge the gap that blocked so many of our youth’s path to being outstanding citizens and athletes.

The classroom was equally as important to our Club as that decade saw eleven (11) players receiving Athletic Scholarships to different universities in the USA and Canada. In addition, for e.g., there was a talented player that ‘Billy’ saw who had possessed much promise and upward mobility that he was able to utilize his resources to create an avenue for this young man to travel to the USA to pursue his education. That youth did not disappoint…he earned his Master’s Degree in Accounting and is now the Director of a major Billion-dollar corporation in the USA.

Please note that this example does not indicate all of whom William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite was to the Pele organization. His humbleness came into play later even more at our Club when he suggested and brought John Yates into the organization as President and he moved to the Secretary position.

He {Billy} felt that, we as an organization can be much stronger from top to bottom by having stronger, more positive individuals as examples to guide our youthful players between ages 12-20 years.

His humor was very infectious…as in 2011 fifty-two (52) of us (Pele Alumni Corporation) traveled from North America and England to Georgetown to celebrate our Club’s 40th year of existence.

During one of our celebrations, ‘Billy’ recognised one of his primary school classmates, who happened to be my older sister. He remarked that, “Carrie if I knew that she was your sister, I would have treated you much better in our relationship.”

To say that Billy was a leader in all the ventures he undertook is saying it mildly. His ability to lead did not start and end with one venture, but was demonstrated consistently as he moved through life, touching, and encouraging people along the way.

May his family know that we, the Pele Alumni Corporation are with them at this moment and may the goodness of his life bring healing to you at this moment and fresh bountifulness in your lives in the future.

May God Bless him for the light he gave the not privileged and the needy, for he treated all with humility and Love.