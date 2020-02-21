Golden Republic T20 Bash at Providence tonight Live TV & Radio coverage by NCN

By Sean Devers

It is said when night falls the stars come out to shine and this evening at Providence, a galaxy of Regional T20 stars are ready to shine as teams led West Indies left-handers Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford face-off in the Golden Republic T20 Bash from 18:00hrs for $1Million and bragging rights.

Hetmyer will lead the Hurricanes while Rutherford will be in charge of the Renegades. The game was organised by the Guyana Government and the Guyana Cricket Board as part of celebrations for Guyana’s Golden Jubilee as a Republic.

It is fitting that cricket is an official part of this year’s Mashramani celebrations Calendar since it was former West Indies batsman, the late Basil Butcher who was Chairman of Jaycees Republic Celebrations Committee which organised the first Mashramani event in Linden in February 1970.

Butcher, who passed away last December at age 86, suggested that an Amerindian name be given to celebrations to mark Guyana becoming a Republic just before he left for the West Indies Tour of Australia and was later voted ICC’s Cricketer of the year 1970.

Today’s feature game will be preceded by a softball clash between Guyana’s top team Regal All Stars and Ariel Speed Boat from 14:00hrs.Speed Boat will play at Providence for the first time while Regal All Stars won the 2012 GTT T10 on the only occasion they played at Guyana’s only International Cricket venue.

Regal All Stars beat Speed Boat the last time they played each other in the Prime Minister’

s Cup last year and the winner will collect $200,000. The Hurricanes have picked West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons, former West Indies T20 all-rounder Christopher Barnwell, West Indies U-19 world cup players Kevlon Anderson and Ashmead Nedd and fast bowler Nial Smith while West Indies opener Chandrapaul Hemraj, West Indies B captain Anthony Bramble, all-rounders T&T’s Rayad Emrit, Bajan Raymon Reifer and Jaguars captain Leon Johnson will play for the Renegades.

The two Captains of the feature match, the Captain of Speed Boat Ravi Bharrat, Regal All Stars’ Manager Parmanand Persaud, Secretary of the GCB Ananad Sanasie and Match Coordinator Andre Tyndall were present at yesterday launching of the Event at the GCB office on Regent.

Tyndall said when events for the 50th Anniversary celebrations were being discussed one of the first events carded was cricket since this is the game unifies Guyanese.

“In this period with elections approaching this game is an important event to bring Guyanese of all walks of life together to create an opportunity which create peace” Tyndall said.

He said that softball has its own following and encouraged all fans from all parts of Guyana to come out and support their National players while added that Caribbean Airlines has brought the two Trinidadians here free to participate in the auspicious event.

Sanasie noted than when ODIs and CPL matches are played here there are huge crowds of Guyanese jumping together as one which creates social Cohesion. Sanasie informed that that the gates will open from 13:00hrs and tickets, which cost $2,000 for any stand, can be purchased today at the GCB office and at the Stadium.

He informed that some of ICC rules will be relaxed but noted that there will security checks and weapons and glass bottle will not be allowed, adding that fans who come early could receive surprise prizes.

Rutherford noted that his team will be out to prove a point since it is believed that Hetymer’s team will win easily.

“I thank the Government and the GCB for having me here to take part in such a grand occasion as celebrating our 50th Republic anniversary. We aim to play good cricket for the fans” Rutherford concluded.

Hetmyer echoed Rutherford’s gratitude to the Government and GBC and that his team will take this seriously and play to win. “I hope we are able to bring in a large crowd to see competitive cricket” Hetmyer said.

NCN TV and Radio will carry live coverage of the feature game while the softball match will be streamed live on the GCB’s social media. Horns and a small quantity of Replica shirts to mark the occasion will be on sale. The atmosphere is anticipated to be one of fun and frolic as Guyanese demonstrate their unity.

Tickets are on sale at the Guyana Cricket Board Office, Regent road Bourda for $2,000 for any stand and vehicle parking passes are $1,000 each.

Hetmyer Hurricanes: Shimron Hetmyer (captain), Trevon Griffith, Lendl Simmons, Raymond Perez, Kevlon Anderson, Kemol Savory, Christopher Barnwell, Ronaldo Ali-Mohamed, Ashmead Nedd, Gudakesh Motie, Nial Smith, Qumar Torrington, Richie Looknauth, Vishal Singh, Shivnarine Chanderpaul (Technical Director), Steven Jacobs (Coach), Akshaya Persaud (Manager) and Neil Barry Jr. (Physiotherapist).

Rutherford Renegades: Sherfane Rutherford (captain), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Jonathan Foo, Anthony Bramble, Leon Johnson, Raymon Reifer, Tevin Imlach, Kevin Sinclair, Rayad Emrit, Quintin Sampson, Joshua Jones, Ramaal Lewis, Keon Joseph, Ricardo Adams, Esuan Crandon (Technical Director), Veerasammy Permaul (Coach), Devendra Bishoo (Manager) and Ernest Campo Gonzalez (Physiotherapist).