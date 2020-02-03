6th Kares Caribbean Fitness Challenge… Fourteen teenagers to compete for Teen Challenge titles

By Franklin Wilson

With an eye on the future, organisers, Guyana Fitness Games in association with Kares Crossfit and Lotus Hardware will for the second year be running off the Teen Challenge segment of the Kares Crossfit and Lotus Hardware Caribbean Fitness Challenge set for this Sunday at the National Park Tarmac in the City.

Some fourteen teenagers, eight girls and six boys, 17 and under, drawn from Linden, East Coast Demerara, West Bank Demerara and Georgetown will take on each other to prove who the best is at the end of the workouts they’ll be required to do.

The top three in each category would be rewarded with cash prizes, 1st place $30,000, 2nd place $25,000, 3rd place $20,000.

Etching their names in the history books as the first ever winner of the Teen Challenge last year were Tina Praimchand for girls and Eli Armstrong for boys; new winners would be crowned this year as a new field of competitors will compete.

The numbers have increased for the girls, up from five last year to eight, while the boy’s field has remained consistent at six. They’ll be required to do 50 skips, 10 burpees over bag and a 50m (20lb) bag carry; this challenge would be for three rounds with the fastest to conclude the routine, emerging as winner.

This year’s, 6th Kares Crossfit and Lotus Hardware Caribbean Fitness Challenge will see a record four plus million dollars handed out at what is anticipated to be a very exciting and grueling event.

Thirty-one athletes drawn from Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Suriname, Canada and Guyana would be vying for the attractive prizes in the senior segment of the competition with the respective first place prizes being a whopping $500,000. The top five athletes in each category would be rewarded but even more, every athlete on the day would receive a cash reward.

Fans will start absorbing the action from 13:00hrs but the event will kick off at 06:30hrs with the first contest which is not for spectators.