Canje Knights win Nigel Hinds Berbice Basketball final

The victorious Canje Knights basketball team take a photo following their victory.

Canje Knights came away winners when the Nigel Hinds Financial sponsored Berbice Basketball Association championship concluded at the New Amsterdam basketball court on Saturday last.
In the final, Canje Knights defeated Rose Hall Town Jammers by 88 to 86 points.
The first quarter saw Jammers leading 20 to 16, while at half time Jammers were still in ascendency 44 to 38 points. They continued to lead into the third quarter 61 to 56. However, crucial plays resulted in the Canje Knights coming out on top by two all important points.
For the Knights, Jomal Felix 27 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, Michel Bowen 22 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 2 steals, Tyrone Dey 18 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds and 1 steal led the scoring.
Leading Rose Hall Town Jammers effort were Shamer France with 26 points, 2 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 steals, Kwesi Mickel 17 points, 3 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steals, Jermaine King 14 points, 5 rebound, and Edmar Semple 11 points and 5 rebounds.
For their efforts Canje Knights claimed the first prize of $100,000, while Jammers collected the second place $75,000.
In the supporting game Georgetown based Plaisance Guardians Under-21 team defeated West Berbice Hopetown Steelers 73 to 71 in a crowd pleasing thriller.

 

