NAMILCO top brass and staff get a glimpse of locally crafted GFF Super 16 trophy

The handiwork of Brass Aluminum and Cast Iron Foundry, through the manufacturing of the GFF Super 16 Trophy was on display and welcomed by the Managing Director – Mr. Bert Sukhai and staff of the National Milling Company of Guyana (NAMILCO) on Tuesday afternoon last.

The trophy which is the first of its kind, conceptualised and manufactured locally would be making the rounds at a number of the Guyana Football Federation’s sponsorship partners for this year end’s Super 16 Cup which kicked off last Sunday and will continue this weekend.

During the first stop of the trophy tour, Mr. Sukhai commended GFF President Wayne Forde for the vision in coming up with such a trophy that is unique and also brings to the fore the quality local craftsmanship of BACIF which is comparable with similar companies, internationally.

In highlighting the work of the GFF under the stewardship of Forde, Mr. Sukhai informed his staff that his company was pleased to be associated with the body which has been charting new and solid course for the game in Guyana.

NAMILCO is the single largest sponsor for the GFF through the NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 Intra Association League which is played amongst the nine (9) Regional Members Association of the Federation. The contract is in the second year of five-years and is worth over 30-Million dollars.

“We’ve played a very prominent role in the development of football and now we are part sponsoring this tournament.”

Forde in his remarks expressed profound gratitude to Mr. Sukhai and NAMILCO for the massive support they have been giving to the sport not only at the GFF level but to many other entities even outside of football.

Mr. Brentnol Bourne of BACIF was on hand to go into detail in terms of the manufacturing of the trophy and informed all that they, along with the GFF are working on producing a booklet that would contain the details of the trophy from conceptualisation to the final product.

Also offering remarks at the Tuesday’s activity was NAMILCO’s Finance Director, Mr. Fitzroy McLeod who disclosed that supporting sports to the company is part of its corporate and social responsibility, pointing that they did not get involved in the sport from an entertainment standpoint only but also for it offers from a developmental perspective.

“For a long time we did not have a wide based, cohesive developmental programme that could reach every region in the country; so while we are pushing our product and getting to our markets, we have had the opportunity to also be involved in the development of young people.”

McLeod also told his staff that the high level of accountability displayed by the GFF is one of the main reasons that NAMILCO continues to partner with the Federation and will continue to do so.

He also commented on the production of the trophy: “We are happy to see that we have utalised our own resources to put something together that again is of international standard and we hope that this kind of thinking, this kind of approach would be demonstrated in a lot of our other endeavours.”

NAMILCO staff members were encouraged by Mr. Sukha to support the Super 16 matches, once they attend and present their ticket stubs as proof to the management, they would be refunded.