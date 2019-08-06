13th Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships Total number of countries now confirmed is 11

Some 11 countries have confirmed that they are heading to Guyana later this week to participate in the 13th edition of the Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships which would be taking place in the Green Town of Bartica.

Yesterday, Mayor of Bartica, His Worship Gifford Marshall and President of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) Horace met yesterday in Bartica to further fine tune plans ahead of what is anticipated to be an exciting championship with the future of the Caribbean on show.

Bermuda, Barbados and St. Martin were among the first to send the list of their riders for the championship; eight more nations have emulated them, they are Suriname, Aruba, Anguilla, Puerto Rico, Cayman Islands, Trinidad and Tobago, Bahamas and Grenada.

The first set of nations are expected to touch down here on Wednesday; the Twin Island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Anguilla, Bermuda and Suriname, the latter coming over land.

Burrowes in an invited comment stated that despite many hurdles, the GCF in association with the Mayor and Town Council are pulling out all the stops to ensure that the championships are a success.

The Time Trials would be contested on Saturday while the Road Race will take center stage on Sunday. So far, close to 50 cyclists in the juvenile and junior categories both male and female will be aiming to out pedal each other, this weekend.

A few more nations were expected to submit their travel itineraries by last evening to the GCF.