Youths of Siparuta Village benefit from Football and Boxing sessions

Boxing Coach Orlando ‘Pocket Rocket’ Rogers and Football Coach Gordon Braithwaite visited Siparuta Village in Region 6 Upper Corentyne River and conducted a 17-day training programme through the Ministry of Social Cohesion.

A team of officials and Minister Dr. George Norton visited the Village to observe the sessions which the participants took full advantage of. The coaches were full of praise for their dedication and commitment while the Villagers thanked Minister Norton for his work in the Hinterland Regions.

Some residents recounted that during the previous Administration they had little time for sports and seemed to forget the Village of Siparuta. They thanked Minister Norton, President Granger and his Government for making the programme, reality.

|“This is one if the best things that ever happened in this part of Guyana, I thank Minister Norton for appointing Coaches to go and meet the talented youths, they are all strong and very energetic” Coach Braithwaite stated.

“All they need is the skill and that’s what is happening here…we are going out there and seeing many talented boys and girls and even adults who never had the chance to explore the sport of boxing in their young days” added both Coaches.

So far, Rogers has opened Gyms in Regions 1, 2, 7, 8, 9 and 10 and most of these Hinterland Gyms are attending tournaments in the City.