Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championship moves to Jubilee Park Tarmac

In effort to make the tournament more accessible to spectators, the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championship will now be staged at the Jubilee Park Tarmac.

This was disclosed by Lee Baptiste, Guinness Brand Manager. Baptiste stated that the venue, which will make its maiden appearance, was selected due to its playing surface, size and overall accessibility to the general public.

He affirmed, “We anticipate a large crowd for the final and the venue has readily available parking and is accessible to various environs. It is very centralized and public transportation utilize routes that are accessible to its location so it’s an overall good choice for staging of the national championship. The surface is also ideal for the players.”

The national championship will be staged on August 9th and 10th respectively. It will be contested in a knockout format.

The venue will also be utilised for the Georgetown Championship final on Saturday. Meanwhile, the quarterfinal and semi-final round of the Georgetown championship will commence on Friday August 2nd at the National Cultural Center Tarmac.

The initial date of July 26th for the quarterfinal and semifinal was rescheduled after persistent rainfall rendered the playing area unfit for players and spectators.

According to an official correspondence from tournament coordinator Three Peat Promotions, “All systems are in place for a thrilling night of action. We anticipate a large crowd because of the quality of the teams that will be competing for a place in the finale. Six of the eight quarter-finalists have already lifted the coveted title, which adds to the quality that will be on show.”

The matches will remain in the original order, with Broad Street opposing Leopold Street at 19:00hrs and Albouystown-B battling Back Circle from 19:45hrs.

In the third and fourth quarterfinal fixtures, Sparta Boss tackle Sophia at 20:30hrs and defending champion Gold is Money face-off with Tiger Bay from 21:45hrs.

Victors of the aforesaid contests will advance to the semi-final round which will occur later in the evening. The final is scheduled for the Jubilee Park Tarmac on August 3rd.

Winner of the event will collect $500,000 and the championship trophy, as well as automatic place in the National Championship.

The second, third and fourth place finisher will collect $300,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively and the corresponding trophy.

Meanwhile, the National Championship starts on August 9th at the Pouderoyen Tarmac. The two day event, which features 15 teams, will end on August 10 at Jubilee Park.

The teams that have sealed automatic berths to the event are Gold is Money [National Champion], Beacons [Bartica Champion], Melanie-B [East Coast Demerara winner], Brothers United [West Demerara/East Bank Demerara winner], Trafalgar [Berbice champion] and High Rollers [Linden champion] have sealed automatic berths. Below features the quarterfinal fixtures.

Quarterfinal Matchups

(1)Broad St vs. Leopold St-19:00hrs

(2)Albouystown-B vs. Back Circle-19:45hrs

(3)Sparta Boss vs. Sophia-20:30hrs

(4)Gold is Money vs. Tiger Bay-21:15hrs

Semifinal Matchups

Winner (1) vs. Winner (4)

Winner (2) vs. Winner (3)