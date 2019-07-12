Multiple beneficiaries as RHTYSC Patron’s Fund donate trophies, medals

Over $250 000.00 worth of trophies, medals, framed certificates, educational materials and special gifts have been donated over the last week by the ten cricket teams by the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS under its Patron’s Fund Programme.

The Teams during the month of July would be donating over $2M worth of items including bicycles, schools bags, cricket balls, cricket bats, educational materials under the Patron’s Fund in honour of their Patron, His Excellency, President David Granger’s 74th Birth anniversary on July 15th, 2019.

The programmes also include the distribution of food hampers and making a positive difference in the lives of Senior Citizens.The teams handed over a large quantity of trophies and medals to over twenty schools at their request.

They would be used at graduation ceremonies following the announcements of the National Grade Six Examination. Fifteen of those schools also received special prizes such as RHTYSC school bags and educational materials.

Among those benefitting were the Rose Hall Town, Cropper, Port Mourant, Belvedere and Tain Primary Schools. The Bohemia Nursery School and the Belvedere Children Play School also received trophies.

The RHTYSC also donated a large quantity of trophies, medals, 200 exercise books and a financial prize to the parents of the late National School Cyclist Beyonce Ross, who died last year. The Ross family would be hosting a Day of Sports and Cycle Race in the late cyclist memory and had approached Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster, MS for his cooperation in making the events a success.

The ten cricket Teams on the 2nd July, 2019 also hosted a special edition of their monthly Old Age Pensioners Programme as part of the Patron’s Fund. Over 200 Pensioners were treated to breakfast and refreshments by the ten teams as they waited to uplift their monthly pensions at the Rose Hall Town Post Office.

The teams also arranged for the presence of a medical team from the Port Mourant Hospital to be present during the programme to offer free medical care to the pensioners. The teams since 2016 has been hosting the breakfast event as part of their personal development programme.

Foster, who also serves as the current President of the Berbice Cricket Board hailed the hard work of the Cricket teams under the dynamic leadership of Simon Naidu, Keith Hicks, Ravindranauth Kissoonlall and Tyrone Pottaya.

The veteran Secretary/CEO stated that the Patron’s Fund main objective is to make a positive difference in the lives of those less fortunate than the players while observing the Birthday Anniversary of the Club’s Patron. The RHTYSC is the only Cricket Club in Guyana to mandate its player to do self developmental programmes. The teams on the 19th July, 2019, would share out close to $1M worth of bicycles and school bags under the Patron’s Fund.