GSCL Inc Independence Cup…Regal Masters and Wellman Masters through to final

Regal Masters and Wellman Masters have secured their places in the final of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Independence Cup, following victories in their respective semi final matches played yesterday at the Everest Cricket Club.

Regal Masters defeated Ariel Masters by 44 runs. Regal Masters took first strike and managed 154-9.

Troy Kippins led with 44 which contained five fours and one six and came off 33 balls, while Eric Thomas made 24 with two fours and a similar number of sixes. Roy Persaud made 14 and Eon Abel 13. Peter Persaud captured 3-28, Mohamed Rafeek 3-32 and Rudy Rodrigues 2-29. Ariel Masters were restricted to 110-9 in reply. R. Narine made 19, R. Camacho 15 and Peter Persaud 14. Roy Persaud picked up 3-8, Parsram Persaud had 2-16, while Kippins, David Harper and Mahendra Hardyal had one each.

Wellman Masters overcame Fisherman Masters by 15 runs. Batting first, Wellman Masters scored 135-6. Lloyd Ruplall stroked two fours and three sixes before he run out for 61, while Mahase Chunilall made 52 with two fours and four sixes. The pair added 110 for the second wicket following the loss of Greg De Franca without scoring. Jagdesh Persaud captured 2-27.

Fisherman Masters scored 120-9 in reply. Patrick Khan made 17 and Dennis Mangru 16. De Franca had 2-18, Imtiaz Mohamed 2-23 and Wayne Jones 2-34.