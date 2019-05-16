Latest update May 16th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – Bartica FAPotaro Strikers and Rivers View advance

May 16, 2019 Sports 0

On a rain-damped pitch at the Bartica Secondary School Ground, Mil Ballers FC’s hopes of going forward in the Bartica leg of the GFF

Keron Spencer – Potaro Strikers FC

/KFC Under-20 knockout Tournament were dashed by a resilient Rivers View FC.
Mark Richards Jnr., with a depleted team behind him, continuously raided the Mil Ballers’ goal area and eventually notched four goals to his name before the final whistle. Coach Kenneth Edwards team’s attack strategy helped them to overcome their opponent, 4-1, with Colin May burying one at the other end for Mil Ballers.

Mark Richards Jr. – Rivers View FC

Rivers View will now await the winner of today’s fixture between Lazio FC and Agatash United FC in the second semi-final on Saturday. The first semi-final will be contested tomorrow between Potaro Strikers FC and Rising Stars FC.
Meanwhile, 15 year-old Keron Spencer rose to the occasion in the 55th minute to head home the lone goal of Tuesday’s match between Potaro Strikers FC which downed Beacon FC.
Midfielder Spencer broke the deadlock in a match that went back and forth, inspiring near misses and hair-raising moments for both teams. Even with National Under-17 defender behind them, the Potaro boys sustained numerous raids from their worthy counterparts and carried out a number of their own at the opponents’ goal.
But at the final whistle, it was Coach Curtis Joseph’s boys who warmed down with a win and a place in the semi-finals to their name.

More in this category

Sports

Berbice overcome Demerara by 31 runs at Everest

Berbice overcome Demerara by 31 runs at Everest

May 16, 2019

Berbice defeated Demerara by 31 runs when the Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 50-over tournament continued yesterday. Berbice success fully defended 185 in a game which was reduced to 49 overs due to a...
Read More
GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – Bartica FAPotaro Strikers and Rivers View advance

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – Bartica...

May 16, 2019

No Guyanese included as emerging players named for training camp in Antigua

No Guyanese included as emerging players named...

May 16, 2019

Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash TournamentWiltshire trounce Carpenter 3-0; Ince-Carvalhal beat Alphonso 3-1

Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash...

May 16, 2019

Unstoppable Combined win Nand Persaud/Prime Minister Region 6 Softball competition Kaieteur News major contributor

Unstoppable Combined win Nand Persaud/Prime...

May 16, 2019

Squash trio conclude successful training in USA ahead of Pan Am Games in Peru

Squash trio conclude successful training in USA...

May 16, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • The criminals are on top

    Not even the schoolchildren are safe anymore. A recent video, which has gone viral on Facebook, shows footage of a schoolboy... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019