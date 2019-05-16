GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – Bartica FAPotaro Strikers and Rivers View advance

Latest update May 16th, 2019 12:59 AM
On a rain-damped pitch at the Bartica Secondary School Ground, Mil Ballers FC’s hopes of going forward in the Bartica leg of the GFF
/KFC Under-20 knockout Tournament were dashed by a resilient Rivers View FC.
Mark Richards Jnr., with a depleted team behind him, continuously raided the Mil Ballers’ goal area and eventually notched four goals to his name before the final whistle. Coach Kenneth Edwards team’s attack strategy helped them to overcome their opponent, 4-1, with Colin May burying one at the other end for Mil Ballers.
Rivers View will now await the winner of today’s fixture between Lazio FC and Agatash United FC in the second semi-final on Saturday. The first semi-final will be contested tomorrow between Potaro Strikers FC and Rising Stars FC.
Meanwhile, 15 year-old Keron Spencer rose to the occasion in the 55th minute to head home the lone goal of Tuesday’s match between Potaro Strikers FC which downed Beacon FC.
Midfielder Spencer broke the deadlock in a match that went back and forth, inspiring near misses and hair-raising moments for both teams. Even with National Under-17 defender behind them, the Potaro boys sustained numerous raids from their worthy counterparts and carried out a number of their own at the opponents’ goal.
But at the final whistle, it was Coach Curtis Joseph’s boys who warmed down with a win and a place in the semi-finals to their name.
