Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation donates safety gear to the Guyana Police Force

May 13, 2019 Sports 0

The Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation in keeping with international sport shooting standards has adopted the policy of mandatory ear and eye protection for all shooting events. “Compliance to

GSSF President Mr. Ryan McKinnon (front right) hands over ear and eye protection to the OC, TSU Mr. Guy Nurse (front centre)
in the presence of GSSF Director Mr. Aleemul Ali (front left), while flanked by ranks of the TSU.

safety while handling firearms is always paramount,” reiterated President of the GSSF, Mr. Ryan McKinnon in his comments while handing over a The Foundation in strengthening its partnership with the Police Force made the donation to aid the safe training and development of ranks with firearms. The equipment is thus specifically targeted for use by the Training Section of the Tactical Services Unit. The presentation of the ear and eye protective equipment was made at Police Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, to the OC, TSU, Mr. Guy Nurse.
The Foundation looks forward to continued collaboration with the Guyana Police Force and commits to giving assistance, building capacity and aiding in the general development of the force and its ranks where possible.
The GSSF wishes to thank all its members, partners, collaborators and supporters for the valuable contributions made towards the development of the organisation and by extension the sport of shooting in Guyana.
The Board of Directors wishes to express its continued commitment and dedication to the development of the Foundation while working closely with local regulatory departments and authorities.

