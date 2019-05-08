GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –WDFA Leg Pouderoyen, Eagles, Den Amstel and Uitvlugt to contest Saturday’s semis

Latest update May 8th, 2019 12:59 AM
The finalists for the West Demerara Football Association leg of the GFF/KFC U20 Independence Cup knock-out tournament would be decided on
Saturday at the Den Amstel Community Center ground.
Set to face off are Pouderoyen who will oppose Eagles, whilst the home team, Den Amstel will match skills with Uitvlugt Warriors.
In the two matches that were played on Monday last at the same venue, Den Amstel trounced Beavers 5-0; Eagles advanced to the final four without breaking a sweat as their opponent, De Kenderen FC did not show up.
