Algoo leads Berbice fight back with attacking century

Latest update May 2nd, 2019 12:59 AM
Opener Alex Algoo struck a belligerent unbeaten century to lead Berbice fight back against the Select U17 side when the Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 three-day tournament continued yesterday at the Everest Cricket Club.
Trailing by 91, Berbice ended day two on 292-5, thereby enjoying a lead of 201, going into the third and final day, today.
Resuming on their overnight first innings score of 185-6, in reply to Berbice’s 127, the Select U17 side managed 218 all out in 71.4 overs. Sarwan Chaitnarine, who began the day on 18 departed for 38 with eight fours, while Niran Bissu (12) was the only
other batsman to reach double-figure as Kelvin Umroa bagged five wickets and Junior Sinclair two.
Facing a deficit of 91, Berbice began their second innings positively with Algoo and Junior Sinclair adding 87 for the opening stand before Sinclair was bowled by Bissu for 42 which contained six fours. Bissu accounted for Jeetendra Outar (06) in similar fashion before Algoo and Kevlon Anderson
steadied the innings nicely with a third wicket stand of 87. Anderson struck seven fours before he was caught off Chanderpaul Ramraj for 53. The right-handed Algoo added a further 57 with Seon Glasgow who was lbw to Andre Seepersaud for 40 with five fours and one six.
Algoo laid the cornerstone for a huge Berbice second innings total, clobbering eight fours and three sixes to remain unbeaten on 119, while Garfield Benjamin was not out on six at stumps.
Bissu has so far taken two wickets, while Ramraj and Seepersaud have one each. Play continues at 10:00hrs today.
May 02, 2019The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) is inviting bids for the construction of a new parking lot at the Timehri facilities. These works were not part of the 2011 contract with China Harbour...
May 02, 2019
May 02, 2019
May 02, 2019
May 02, 2019
May 02, 2019
Labour Day 2019 is one of the few times I have missed the march that begins from Parade Ground on Middle Street to Avenue... more
One year ago, this column called on the workers of the world to unite. It argued that workers did not need their... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Sir Meredith Alister McIntyre was born in Grenada but for much of his life, dedicated to promoting... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]