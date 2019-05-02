Algoo leads Berbice fight back with attacking century

Opener Alex Algoo struck a belligerent unbeaten century to lead Berbice fight back against the Select U17 side when the Hand-in-Hand Inter County U19 three-day tournament continued yesterday at the Everest Cricket Club.

Trailing by 91, Berbice ended day two on 292-5, thereby enjoying a lead of 201, going into the third and final day, today.

Resuming on their overnight first innings score of 185-6, in reply to Berbice’s 127, the Select U17 side managed 218 all out in 71.4 overs. Sarwan Chaitnarine, who began the day on 18 departed for 38 with eight fours, while Niran Bissu (12) was the only

other batsman to reach double-figure as Kelvin Umroa bagged five wickets and Junior Sinclair two.

Facing a deficit of 91, Berbice began their second innings positively with Algoo and Junior Sinclair adding 87 for the opening stand before Sinclair was bowled by Bissu for 42 which contained six fours. Bissu accounted for Jeetendra Outar (06) in similar fashion before Algoo and Kevlon Anderson

steadied the innings nicely with a third wicket stand of 87. Anderson struck seven fours before he was caught off Chanderpaul Ramraj for 53. The right-handed Algoo added a further 57 with Seon Glasgow who was lbw to Andre Seepersaud for 40 with five fours and one six.

Algoo laid the cornerstone for a huge Berbice second innings total, clobbering eight fours and three sixes to remain unbeaten on 119, while Garfield Benjamin was not out on six at stumps.

Bissu has so far taken two wickets, while Ramraj and Seepersaud have one each. Play continues at 10:00hrs today.